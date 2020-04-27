Purdue Cooperative Extension Service will offer a three-week series on agriculture uniquely available to veterans with tools and programs that provide support for their education, and a roundtable discussion with other veterans involved in agriculture.
Programs in the virtual Veteran in Agriculture Virtual Resource Fair are scheduled 2 to 3 p.m. May 5, 12 and 19.
The first program theme will be NRCS, Small Business Development Center, Indiana Ag Vets Program; followed by Education-Veterans Affairs Educational Benefits Speaker; and closing with Roundtable Discussion with Veteran Farmers.
Participants must visit https://bit.ly/2yYmEnF to register for the series by 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Contact ANR Educator Dana Gadeken at 812-462 3371 or dgadeken@purdue.edu with any questions or concerns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.