Western Indiana Community Action Agency Inc. is accepting applications for COVID-19 related CARES Act assistance.
This federally funded program is designed to help families, whose income was impacted by COVID-19, with bill payments. Eligible families may qualify for assistance with utilities, rent/mortgage, insurance, and transportation.
The fastest way to apply is online. Visit www.wicaa.org to download an application and other forms. Completed applications may be dropped off at any of the locations below.
• Vigo County: 705 South 5th Street, Terre Haute;
• Clay County: 859 W Jackson St, Suite A, Brazil;
• Putnam County:620 Tennessee Street, Greencastle.
Offices are closed to the public. Telephone hours are from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If you have received a disconnect, eviction, or repossession notice or your utility service is already disconnected, please call the Vigo County office at 812-232-1264.
To return an application by mail, please mail it to Western Indiana Community Action Agency Inc., CSBG CARES Act Funds, 705 S. Fifth St., Terre Haute, IN 47807, or fax it to 812-232-9634.
Additional information, including income guidelines, may be found at: www.wicaa.org
