Good things are happening in west-central Indiana to prevent crime and improve communities, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said Thursday after getting input from area leaders during a forum in Terre Haute.
The event was Hill's latest stop on a 14-city tour across the state to talk about the challenges in communities and what is working, or not working, in crime prevention.
“The good news is there's lots of things that we heard in here that this particular area of Indiana is doing correctly,” Hill said following the morning forum. “Programming, engaging in youth and providing them with effective mentorship. So we are very encouraged by that. But we did here that this like other areas of the state has a major substance abuse issue. Methamphetamine is alive and well in many of the areas that surround Vigo County.”
The meeting with Hill was by invitation and not open to the press and public.
Clay County Prosecutor Emily Bookwalter Clarke confirmed the methamphetamine reality, as she did recently during a visit by U.S. Drug Czar James Carroll during a recent forum at Indiana State University.
“I think Clay County, being rural, has a lot different issues than Vigo or some of the other counties,” Clarke said, repeating her concern that methamphetamine use is rampant.
Clay County is struggling to provide treatment and to find resources to combat the drug scourge, she said.
Hill said he was glad to hear from police and prosecutors on the front lines who see what is going on in their communities.
“The good news is also that we have a huge number of people from multiple disciplines who are looking to engage the issue of what they can do and we can do to engage the issue of prevention,” Hill said.
State Rep. Bob Heaton (R-Terre Haute) said bringing together multiple agencies, such as Hamilton Center, police, prosecutors and communities leaders gave him hope that many people are working together to improve communities and address issues.
“How do you change that culture. That's the billion dollar question,” Heaton said of the drug scourge affecting many Hoosiers.
Hill said he believes crime prevention begins at home, with parents teaching their children good values and schools reinforcing positive behaviors and learning.
Hopelessness and lack of purpose have led many people into drug use and generational poverty, he said. Personal accountability also factors in, he said, because Indiana has a low unemployment rate and many businesses have job openings, but people are making poor choices that keep them out of the hiring pool.
“Much of this is a generational issue and a mindset issue in what children have not been conditioned to, or what adults are conditioned to expect in their communities,” Hill said.
Hill said that as society becomes more permissive – such as some states the legalizing of marijuana and use of CBD oils – the long-term effect is not positive.
“The one thing that happens is we will see more people using [marijuana] and you have to measure what is the effect of the use of marijuana” [on society], Hill said. “If you look at some states where it is permitted, there are some consequences of the increased use of marijuana that are not very pretty in terms of ultimate outcomes. So be careful what you wish for.”
Hill said is he also concerned that no effective regulation on CBD oil and products is in effect to provide consumer safety..
“Science needs to work to provide people with a substance that is safe and effective for this. That's what we encourage,” he said. “It's very difficult for consumers to know what they are getting.”
State Rep. Bruce Borders (R-Jasonville) said he appreciated getting input from Hamilton Center staff who work in addictions recovery and with behavioral health issues.
“The biggest benefit I got out of this is learning about programs that are available,” Borders said. “The biggest benefit for everyone in the room, is we learned areas that are weak and need work.”
The attorney general's staff is compiling feedback at each forum and plans to present findings at the office’s 10th Annual Drug Abuse Symposium in late October.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com.
