Ag field trip at fairgrounds a favorite for VCSC students

Cupped in the careful hands of Hallie White, a fluffy newborn poult serenely snoozed Thursday during a presentation at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.
The tiny bird was oblivious of its place in the ongoing discussion of turkey production as an international food source.
“It’s really cuddly and very tired,” White said of the bird hatched only hours earlier by Perdue Farms Hatchery at Vincennes. “It fell asleep on me.”
White and classmates from Terre Town Elementary were among hundreds of fifth-graders who visited the fairgrounds this week for the Vigo County Soil and Water Conservation District Field Days.
The students visited 20 stations on a rotating basis to learn about livestock, recycling, food production, agronomics, water quality and soil. The stations align with science units on animals, earth’s changing crust, protecting the environment and resources.
“We know that field trips and hands-on experiences are really important,” said Bill Riley, communications director for the Vigo County School Corporation. “Fifth-grade science on I-Learn this past year scored highest on Indiana urban school districts, and it’s because of opportunity like this.
“We like partnering with community organizations like the Vigo County Soil and Water Conservation District because they give our students experiences that really enhance what they are doing in the classroom.”
It might look like the students were just having fun petting cows and holding chicks, Riley said, but the hands-on experience brings to life and give practical examples of studies in the classroom.
Jan Came, district director of VCSWCD, said the district has been organizing the field days since 1987, and is thankful for the many volunteers who share their knowledge with the young learners.
“This gives us the opportunity to teach the kids at this age – to put the seed in their brains – to keep the environment clean and to do what we need to do to be sustainable,” Came said.
At the wetlands station, Lorrie Heber of the White Violet Center for Eco-Justice, a ministry of the Sisters of Providence, scattered pretend fertilizers, weed killers and pollutants on a table-top environment, then added “rain” from a watering can to show how all of the chemicals wash into waterways and habitats unless proper earthen filters are created to protect the environment.
Jim Beard and Holly Schutter of Perdue Farms explained the growth cycle of turkeys from egg to table.
Perdue hatches about 50,000 eggs per day at its facility near Vincennes.
The poults grow fast, tripling their weight in about three weeks as they are raised at various agricultural locations to reach harvest size, Beard said.
Came said many of the students have no contact with agricultural or environmental settings on a regular basis, so the Field Days are an important activity for them.
