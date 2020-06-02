Steady streams of Vigo County voters at two polling places on Terre Haute's south side emphasized the importance of not sitting out Tuesday's Indiana primary.
"There's lots of things going on in the world today, and we just want things to be right," said Larry Dull, after casting his ballot in the vote center at Haute City Center, formerly the Honey Creek Mall.
The 50-year-old Dull and his wife, Marsha, 50, were among 282 people who'd voted by approximately 1 p.m. at the shopping center, according to poll workers at the site. The Dulls both chose a Republican ballot.
That total more than doubled the peak day of early voting last week, when 120 people voted at the mall site, poll workers said.
Voters had access to 24 machines there, with nearly 15 poll workers to assist them.
Two and a half miles north, a dozen people waited in line outside the Vigo County Annex to cast their primary ballots at that site where Oak and First streets connect.
Twenty-seven-year-old Carrie Moffett stood at the back of the line around 2 p.m. Moffett said she wasn't sure her vote would make a difference in the races for party nominees in county, state and federal offices, but didn't want to take the chance of not voting. "Especially since I want things to get better, and they're not going to unless something changes." She intended to request a Democratic ballot.
There were seven contested races on the Democratic ballot and three on the Republican side.
Other vote centers open for Tuesday's primary day are the IBEW Local 725, 5675 E. Hulman Drive; Terre Haute South Vigo High School gym, 3737 S. Seventh St.; Terre Haute North Vigo High School gym, 3434 Maple Ave.; West Vigo Middle School gym, 4750 W. Sarah Myers Drive, West Terre Haute; Vigo County Solid Waste Management Office, 3230 E. Haythorne Ave. and The Meadows Banquet Center, 2800 Poplar St.
The polls close at 6 p.m.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
