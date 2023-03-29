“I’m kind of in the process of changing everything,” Crystal Blair said triumphantly Wednesday afternoon.
Indeed she is: She’s in the process of switching jobs, from working at a law firm to serving at a senior living home, where her hours enable her to do Mom things after 2 p.m. daily with her three children — Kaelyn, 17, Tyrone, who’s already 6’3” at 16, and 14-year-old Gabrielle.
Most importantly, thanks to Habitat for Humanity, Blair is now a first-time homeowner.
She spent the morning poring over and signing paperwork at Heinrich Title Company, and now she’s in the process of moving into her new house that Wabash Valley Habitat for Humanity Board President Chuck Norman called a “Habitat neighborhood” — there are 20 Habitat homes within a few blocks. As such, many neighbors have swung by to introduce themselves.
“I’m very very thankful and blessed for this opportunity,” Blair said. Her calico cat Cali strolls insouciantly throughout the house, trying to get outside any time the front door is opened.
“You’ve earned it because you work, your credit history, you pay your bills, you do your sweat equity, you did your financial literacy [classes],” Norman replied. “Habitat doesn’t give a person a house. You earn it and you buy it.”
Blair has put a lot of sweat equity into acquiring her Habitat House. She worked on other houses and spent hours upon hours painting the interior of her new home.
“They don’t just work on their own property; they work on any property we have and in the Restore,” Norman said.
Blair also graduated from an eight-hour financial literacy class, learning about escrow, insurance and taxes, leading up to her buying her new home interest-free.
“There is no interest — Habitat is able to do that because of important community partners, volunteers, donated materials,” Norman explained. “Otherwise, we couldn’t do it.”
Because Blair filed for bankruptcy a dozen years ago, working to own a home has been a long time coming.
“I tried to get a loan through a bank for six or seven years,” she said. “It was hard to get anybody to look at me. To be able to help and put the sweat equity hours in to buy a house, I’ll take that any day.”
“It’s her first house — that’s huge,” Norman said. “I’m glad to see it — I grew up without a house with a single mom who didn’t have that opportunity.”
Blair will own the home free and clear in 11 years. In the meantime, she’s appreciating the note of appreciation her daughter Kaelyn, who received a scholarship to attend Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, the first in her family to receive higher education.
At Norman’s coaxing, Blair reads Kaelyn’s note, warning, “I’m not a crier and this made me cry.”
“Hey mom,” Kaelyn’s missive begins, “I just wanted to let you know that I’m very proud of you for getting this new house and how hard you’ve been working for it. I know it’s been a struggle for all of us lately. No matter how hard it gets, you make sure we have everything we need and more.
“I love you so much,” the note continues. “I really hope you realize how much me, Ty and Gabbi appreciate you and thank you for everything you’ve done for us. I wouldn’t be where I am today if it weren’t for you. Thank you for being a role model for us.”
“That letter means that kid had a good mom,” Norman said, and they both laughed.
As a sign reads in Blair’s new home: “There are so many beautiful reasons to be happy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.