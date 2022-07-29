After threat, all's clear at Ivy Tech Terre Haute

Ivy Tech Community colleges campuses throughout the state were the victims of threats Friday, and the Terre Haute campus, like the others, was evacuated.
Alia Shuck, Ivy Tech Terre Haute spokeswoman, said that by mid-afternoon, "many campuses have been searched and cleared by law enforcement, and I anticipate that will happen here, as well."
At 3:30 p.m., Shuck reported, "Ivy Tech Terre Haute has been cleared of the threat and is able to resume normal operations."
Sgt. Matt Ames of the Indiana State Police said that the campus was cleared at 2:42 p.m. and thoroughly searched by the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, who turned up no suspicious package.
Ames said Terre Haute was one of five campuses threatened Friday.
"We're putting that information together, too," Ames said.
