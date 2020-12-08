As attendance for cross country and other athletic events collapsed this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, revenue from hotel stays also dropped causing board members of the Terre Haute Convention and Tourism Bureau to urge cuts in marketing expenses next year.

The bureau’s annual revenue from an innkeepers tax was down more than $800,000 by November, and is expected to be down $1 million in total by the end of this year, said David Patterson, executive director of the Convention and Tourism Bureau. Last year the bureau collected more than $2.53 million from the tax.

Patterson said other tourism agencies statewide are experiencing revenue shortfalls of 60 to 70 percent as the pandemic “hurts sports and tourism more than anything. We all count on mass gatherings,” he said.

Revenue generated from hotel stays for “three to five thousand people at a cross country event is hard to replicate within general attendance to a museum or a symphony or a play,” Patterson said. “We are an event-based market. I think going forward, that is one thing that the new convention center will help with during the winter months, where we can tap into markets that we have never utilized before,” he said.

Board member Karrum Nasser said the bureau annually spends nearly $400,000 on advertising and promotion of events and with the pandemic expected to continue at least through the first half of next year, that budget must be closely monitored. The bureau expects to have about $60,000 of marketing funding remaining by the end of this year.

“I think that is a number that we could definitely put a dent in [for 2021],” Nasser said.

“For us to think that we will spend $400,000 on advertising and promotion when we probably got a minimum of six months of pain left with COVID-19 is unlikely. I think whether it is [billboards] or other advertising promotions, I think that is definitely an area of [saving] opportunities when it comes to the budget,” Nasser said.

The board unanimously voted to obtain monthly updates on revenue and expense payments in advertising and promotions for 2021 to better make decisions on promoting events.

Patterson urged the board to “stay positive and test negative. Let’s hope this turns around next year,” he said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The executive director said tourism in Vigo County experienced 25 straight years of increased revenue while attracting strong sporting events. “Then on March 15 this year, it fell off the edge of a cliff,” he said.

