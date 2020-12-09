After Inmate dies, protesters question COVID measures

More than two dozen protesters gathered Wednesday evening outside the Vigo County Jail to chant, talk about conditions in the jail, and drive the streets around the jail in a caravan to denounce conditions they say have contributed to an inmate death and a COVID-19 outbreak in the jail.

“I think it's wrong,” Leo Williams said of the death of 56-year-old Fred Whitlock, who collapsed Friday in his cell and tested COVID-19 positive prior to his death at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

“They should have got him help right away,” Williams said, arguing his friend Whitlock was ill for three days before collapsing. ”They know it's bad. They should have taken that man to the hospital,” he said.

Sheriff John Plasse disputes the claim of Whitlock being ill, saying jail surveillance video shows Whitlock walking around the day he died.

Plasse said Whitlock is seen on video leaving his cell to get a tray of breakfast the day he collapsed. He is seen placing the tray on a top bunk and standing to eat the food, then collapsing a few moments later, the sheriff said. An inmate nearby heard Whitlock collapse, Plasse said, and notified a correctional officer, who then summoned medical attention.

"I have video to prove everything I say," Plasse said.

Some of the protesters have family members or friends currently in jail, and some had experienced the jail conditions themselves.

One protester said his mask was taken from him when he was arrested earlier this summer, and he was denied a mask and mocked by jail staff when he asked for one after being placed into a holding cell with others.

Others said the inmates, who are responsible for keeping their cell blocks clean, do not have enough supplies to do a thorough job and prevent the virus.

“They are not being provided with enough cleaning supplies so they can disinfect after they use the showers,” said Chavon Burkins, who has a brother in the jail. “If you have 40 people using the shower a day, that needs to be disinfected. If you are barely given the supplies to do that, then you are not going to kill anything.”

Plasse said cleaning supplies are replenished on a regular basis. However, jail inmates are limited on the types of supplies that they can have. No alcohol-based or bleach cleaners can be provided.

Protester Emma Crossen said the humanity of the people inside the building is important, citing some demands that she wants Sheriff John Plasse to address.

Top among those demands are an investigation by an independent agency into the death of Fred Whitlock.

Plasse said it is up to the county coroner to order a death investigation, and if that occurs, all video would be provided.

"Everything is on video," he said. "If she [the coroner] requests it, I would welcome that."

Crossen also said the inmate population should be lowered by implementing house arrest and other alternatives to incarceration.

Plasse said alternatives to jail incarceration have been implemented for many people waiting criminal hearings, and county personnel are still working on getting offenders out of jail if possible. He said those efforts included a meeting Wednesday afternoon with judges and court staff, the prosecutor's office, public defenders and jail staff to review processes in the time of COVID-19.

Plasse said the jail currently has 22 people who are awaiting transfer to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve sentences. Of those people, 10 have tested COVID positive and 12 tested negative.

The DOC has not been accepting transfers due to its own struggles with containing the coronavirus, the sheriff said. Whitlock had been sentenced to DOC and was awaiting transfer at the time of his death.

Another request by Williams was improvement of the inmate conditions are improved by getting rid of jail furnishings that could be contaminated by COVID-19 and will be shared with other and future inmates. He said the jail should replace mattresses, blankets, pillow cases, shoes and inmate clothes, and all surfaces should be cleaned with bleach to kill the virus.

Plasse said the jail budget for 2021 does include funds to replace mattresses. He said he will review jail records for the rotation schedule for mattresses and other items, many of which have to be replaced regularly due to damage or wear.

Protestor Burkins added that the cleanliness of the jail and the hygiene needs of inmates is a big concern.

“Just because a person is guilty of being a criminal does not make them less of human that they should be denied basic human needs,” said Chevon Burkins, who has a brother in the jail.

Among the protesters' demands listed on the Facebook page of The Reform Movement of Terre Haute are:

• Restore and maintain families' access to communicate with inmates.

• Release the complete autopsy report on Frederick Whitlock to his family.

• Ensure that an independent agency investigate the death of Frederick Whitlock.

• Follow CDC sanitation guidelines and provide adequate disinfectant to inmates.

• Lower the jail population by implementing cite and release, house arrest, and other common sense alternatives.

