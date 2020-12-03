While the COVID-19 pandemic prevented public participation, Indiana State University on Thursday celebrated the official re-opening of Hulman Center after a two-year, $50 million renovation project.
Among the most visible changes are a new exterior facade and a glass entrance at the south end that adds more than 6,000 square feet and provides additional event and meeting space.
“As you drive or walk by the building, you immediately notice a beautiful new exterior that signals a new dawn for downtown Terre Haute and its special connection to Indiana State University,” ISU President Deborah Curtis said in a pre-recorded video that was posted online at hulmancenter.org.
The south glass entrance allows more natural light into the facility. In addition, while the interior "bowl" was closed off, those outside or entering from the south will now be able to glimpse the "bowl" and the building’s events.
Other changes and improvements include new restrooms and concession stands, as well as a widening of the main floor concourse; a new multi-purpose suite overlooking the event floor; new lighting for the court area and improved acoustics; and all blue seats, replacing orange seats on part of the second level.
In addition, new utility systems will make the facility more comfortable while replacing unreliable and inefficient equipment, much of which dated to 1973. And a new elevator will accommodate people with disabilities while improving efficiency for catering and freight handling.
ISU received a $37.5 million state appropriation for the project, and Curtis thanked local legislators and other community leaders who played a key role in securing the funds.
"Hulman Center is instrumental to raising the profile of the ISU campus and enhancing the economic development of the Terre Haute community," she said.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch also participated in the ceremony. The state's investment "helps ensure this historic facility will continue to be a hub for sports, arts and culture for many, many years to come," Crouch said.
The 10,200-seat facility, which opened in 1973, has been host to countless ISU sports events, including the 1979 men’s basketball team that featured Larry Bird and finished second in the nation. Concert performers at Hulman Center have included Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, KISS, Van Halen, Tim McGraw, and Kenny Chesney.
Another speaker at the virtual ribbon-cutting was state Rep. Bob Heaton, a member of the 1979 ISU basketball team that made it to the NCAA finals.
"You will not find many universities cutting ribbons on multimillion-dollar projects these days. This is a big deal for Indiana State and the state of Indiana," Heaton said.
Heaton also reflected on his years at ISU.
"Hulman Center is very special to me," he said. "There are so many memories for me and our citizens that were made [here] that truly brought together the university and the community."
He added, "I couldn't be more proud to lend a hand in preserving Hulman Center so that so that many more memories can be made in years to come."
Other speakers included state Sen. Jon Ford; state representatives Tonya Pfaff and Alan Morrison; Terre Haute mayor Duke Bennett; Tony George, former CEO of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, whose grandfather, Tony Hulman, donated money for the original facility; and ISU trustee Kathy Cabello.
Ford said the renovated facility will host events that draw people from the region, state and Midwest, benefiting the Terre Haute community through retail, food and beverage sales.
Hulman Center will have its first ISU event after the renovation on Saturday when the Sycamores’ women’s basketball team faces Murray State.
Because of the pandemic, only essential personnel and family of ISU players will be allowed to watch in person. That policy is in effect for basketball games through December.
Members of the news media were given a brief tour of the facility Thursday.
Bryan Duncan, ISU’s director of capital planning and improvements, said the project is "rapidly nearing completion." What remains is primarily cleanup and signage. Also, the front will be getting a new sign, a late addition to the project.
The renovation was within budget and faced no major, unanticipated challenges except some COVID-related delays, he said.
Hannig Construction is the general contractor, and Ratio Architects designed the project.
Once the public can again attend events at Hulman Center, "We think it will be a great improvement of the facility that people will really enjoy and be proud of," Duncan said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
