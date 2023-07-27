Popular wisdom has it that new local housing is a good and perhaps wonderful thing. So why aren’t more new homes being built?
That was one of the topics Thursday afternoon at Afterburner Brewing Company in Terre Haute, where Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, Indiana Association of Realtors CEO Mark Fisher and Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority Executive Director Jake Sipe sat to discuss housing issues and hear from members of the Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors, as well as other residents.
The three have been engaging in the same conversation with others during a tour of the state. Everywhere they’ve gone, they’ve heard about the lack of good, affordable housing.
“There’s no community in Indiana that I’ve come across that says, ‘We’ve got plenty of housing,’ unless it’s a community that’s not growing,” said Crouch in an interview after the session. “There’s a universal challenge we’re hearing everywhere. This is a unifier.”
Crouch opened the session by saying, “I’m a recovering Realtor myself” and added, “Indiana’s next issue is quality of life in order to attract talent and grow the population. Today, businesses follow people.”
In Indiana’s past decade, one house was created for every two jobs created. Housing is needed in Terre Haute at all levels, from $150,000-$450,000. But construction workers don’t build houses out of a sense of altruism.
According to the Indiana Housing Dashboard, available online, only 58 new homes were built in Vigo County in 2020.
Vigo County Commissioners Mark Clinkenbeard, who was in attendance, said, “As a builder, I know we needs homes in all price ranges, but if you build a $150,000 home, you don’t make money.”
Vigo County’s median listing price for a home is $117,950, according to the Indiana Housing Dashboard, while the “home value affordable to a median household” is listed as $263,146.
It was also pointed out that builders don’t want to build on available lots in impoverished neighborhoods, because the nearby homes are in such disrepair it would bring down the value of any house they would construct.
Sipe noted that Indiana had doubled its down-payment assistance to $30 million this year around the state.
An infrastructure fund was also created to provide low-interest loans to subdivisions. The state has committed $10 million to the Terre Haute housing issue, which should result in about 166 new homes.
After the discussion, Crouch noted that Indiana’s strong economy is partially responsible, ironically, for the housing shortage.
“It’s challenging this industry,” she said of the booming economy. “We want our economy to grow, but we have to look at continued tools to help create more housing, particularly entry-level.
:Mortgage payment assistance is a great way to get new homebuyers into the market, but if we don’t have enough inventory,” Crouch said. “… We’ve got to continue to move forward and find different ways to support and incentivize that housing.”
Fisher agreed.
“We are growing as a state, and it is a chicken or the egg — are the jobs going to follow the people, do you have to have the people first?” he said. “How do communities really plan for their growth? How can the communities really plan and understand the economics, understand the jobs they’re creating, understand the wages and then really get ahead of it and not wait for those opportunities?”
Fisher concluded, “If you can build the housing, the opportunities will present themselves. Housing policy is good economic development policy.”
“We’ve made progress,” Crouch said. “We’ll continue to look at new and different ways to support additional housing in Indiana.”
Among those in attendance were Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and Vigo County commissioners Clinkenbeard, Mike Morris and Chris Switzer.
