Local fourth-graders were treated — and in some cases, introduced for the first time — to the glories of orchestral music on Tuesday.
The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra performed three separate free concerts, inviting Vigo County students for the 9:30 a.m. performance and home-schooled kids, schoolchildren from surrounding Indiana counties and even some from Illinois for the 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. shows.
"This is the first time that we've been able to do this," said Brock Beeman, a music teacher for Spencer-Owen schools, which brought six classes of fourth-graders to this year's Adventure Concerts. "We were so thankful and appreciative of the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra that they invited us."
In the past, Owen County students had taken in Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra performances, but Beeman embraced the opportunity to introduce them to a more local ensemble and let them know what's available to them.
"It's an exciting opportunity and we're anxious to see how everything goes," he said. "Yesterday, a lot of the kids came up to me and said, 'I can't wait for tomorrow.'"
Before the concert, THSO Artistic Director and Conductor Bowden donned yet another hat, serving as an usher, showing teachers and students to their seats.
Mere seconds after hopping on the conductor's platform, Bowden was leading the orchestra in John Williams' "Star Wars" theme, turning to the audience to point out the percussion session when it took over the score.
"This is your Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra," he told the kids, and the musicians all waved to the audience.
"We love making music — it's even more fun that listening to music," he said.
He announced that he saw a hypothetical girl in the audience who would end up on stage with the ensemble, and introduced William Mayhew, a violinist who attended the Adventure Concert as a child. Bowden also introduced the kids to the orchestra's concertmaster, violinist Elina Rubio.
"We want you to choose an instrument today," he said, introducing those in attendance to the four musical families — strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion.
But he also told them, "Every single one of you walked in with an instrument — your voice," before leading them in belting out a trio of patriotic songs. He later led them in clapping along to the "William Tell Overture."
Whenever kids recognized a piece of music, such as Mozart's "Eine Kleine Nachtmusik," a chorus of "ahhhs" rippled through the auditorium.
After the show, Emily Turpen, a teacher at Forest Park Elementary School in Brazil, said, "I think the kids really enjoyed it. I thought it was a great lesson — a lot of them don't know much about the instruments, so the way he explained it was a great job.
"A lot of them don't have that music interest and so the way he interacted with them made them definitely enjoy music," she added. "Just by seeing how they interacted, it might make them be more interested in music."
Bailey Smith, a fourth-grader at Spencer Elementary School, had a front-row seat for the festivities.
"It was really great — I loved it," she said, adding that she had not heard classical music before, but is ready to take up the violin.
After the concert, Bowden mingled with the young concert-goers and exchanged high-fives and fist bumps.
