Adult business opens on Fruitridge Avenue

An adult-orientated business on Terre Haute’s northeast side has been open for nearly a month after a federal judge in November ordered a preliminary injunction preventing enforcement of a city zoning decision.

However, the business — the Play Pen, 3295 Fruitridge Ave. — does not serve alcohol.

The Vigo County Alcoholic Beverage Commission in December denied a three-way liquor license citing inconsistencies with the business’ application.

“It was filed under a different corporation name,” said Sgt. Brad Lutes, excise officer who is a member of the Vigo County panel.

Denise Wilhoit of Charleston, Illinois, and Joseph Downing of Terre Haute initially sought an alcoholic beverage permit in 2019 and are listed as majority owners of Ruth + Bick Inc.

At that time, an application was denied as the business had not yet received approval from the Terre Haute Board of Zoning Appeals.

In December, Wilhoit and Downing returned to the Vigo County zoning board as incorporators of Fruitridge Inc.

That board also denied this permit, as members did not seem satisfied the application was consistent regarding ownership interests, including those of Mike Bickers, who owns the property for Play Pen, said board member Jeff Lind.

Bickers, who filed the federal lawsuit against the city regarding the zoning decision, also owns property that houses the adult entertainment business Club Koyote in West Terre Haute.

Lutes said there are other exotic dance locations that operate without an alcoholic beverage license.

“There is one in Evansville [The Pony] that does not have alcohol,” which has been in business for many years, Lutes said.

The Play Pen opened the week of Jan. 7 and remains open late in the evenings Friday and Saturday.

A telephone message seeking comment was left Monday with Bicker’s attorney in the case, Mark C. Webb of the Indianapolis law firm Voyles Vaiana Lukemeyer Baldwin & Webb.

In a Nov. 24 ruling, federal Judge James R. Sweeney II of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana ruled that Terre Haute’s ordinance on adult venues “confers on the [Terre Haute Board of Zoning Appeals’] unfettered discretion to grant or deny permits for adult-oriented businesses,” ordering a preliminary injunction preventing enforcement of the city’s zoning ordinance for adult venues.

The last entry on the court docket for the Bickers case was in December, granting a request from Bickers for more time to file any motion for attorney fees.

Terre Haute Attorney Eddie Felling said the Play Pen has gone through certificate of occupancy and other requirements to open.

“That [court] order essentially said we cannot put any hurdles in front of them with regard to the adult business,” Felling said. “That temporary restraining order blocked any of the portions that relates to adult-orientated business and essentially put those aside,” leaving normal building and fire codes to satisfy, Felling said.

Felling said the federal lawsuit is continuing and any changes could determine what ultimately happens with the business.

“But if you put the lawsuit aside, and chalk that as a loss, per se, if we change the [city] code tomorrow, you will have a legal, non-conforming situation as they are already in business,” Felling said of the Play Pen.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.