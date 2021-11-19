Riley Jamison Hall had been waiting since 2018 to legally become the son of Tyler Hall.
On Friday, it took about five minutes during a hearing in Vigo Circuit Court for Judge Sarah Mullican and adoption attorney David Bolk to finish the process.
“Best five minutes ever!” Riley said as he exited the courtroom to celebrate with his forever family.
Six children were legally united with their adoptive families during the fourth annual National Adoption Day event in Vigo County, with encouragement coming from keynote speaker State Sen. Jon Ford and family guest speakers including Alex and Shelly Fonner and Michelle Sevier.
National Adoption Day is an effort to raise awareness of the 125,000 children nationwide waiting to be adopted from foster care.
Ford is a longtime advocate for adoption, having been adopted himself at a young age.
Ford said he and his sister, also adopted, have conversations about their family experience each year prior to Adoption Day.
“We were blessed to be adopted, and we believe adoption is a powerful tool that helps so many kids,” Ford said.
Celebration and laughter spilled over from the courtroom into the hallways and rotunda of the Vigo County Courthouse on Friday morning as each family had their hearing with Judge Mullican.
Each family also received a seedling tree to plant together to mark the day their adoption became final. Family photos also were taken.
Teenage adoptee Riley Hall thanked his court-appointed special advocate Delilah Bingle for representing him as a child in need of services through his seven years in foster care and during the adoption process.
“If anyone’s wondering if they should be a CASA, do it,” Riley said. “You don’t know how many people you can help with that. The smallest things can go really far. You can change a lot of people’s lives.”
CASA volunteers are appointed by the juvenile court to represent the best interest of each child who has experienced abuse or neglect.
Riley, now 15, had been in the foster care system for seven years through four foster homes. Bingle was the only adult consistently advocating for him.
Riley’s now-official father Tyler said he and his wife Nikki Marie were babysitting Riley when the youngster asked if he could live with them if he had to move out of his current foster placement.
The Halls were willing to take Riley, so in a way, he picked his own forever family, and they were happy to keep him.
“He had spent some weekends with us, and I just kind of fell for the kid,” Tyler Hall said following the court hearing. “I’ve always wanted to be a parent, so when it came up, I took the opportunity.”
Father and son said they plan to plant their tree “at Nana’s house” where Tyler’s mother resides.
Shelly Fonner, a mother of five, adopted four of her children and has fostered 25 children during the past five years. Her adoptive son Alex had been placed in seven different foster homes by the age of 4 before he found his forever home with Fonner at age six.
Being a foster mother has been a blessing, she said.
“I can’t imagine what my life would be like having not gone down that journey,” she said, commending the other foster and adoptive parents at the ceremony.
Alex Fonner, 21, said he remembers being so used to moving among foster homes that by age 4, he no longer thought about finding a forever home.
But being adopted gave him structure and a family foundation. He is now pursuing a college degree and has his own children.
Michelle Sevier said her family’s journey began with international adoptions of children from Columbia. Since then, she and husband Todd have fostered several children and have adopted more.
Sevier said she has learned that having a diverse family is a blessing, and that all any child wants is to be loved.
The celebration also recognized the efforts of Department of Child Services caseworkers and attorneys, as well as the Vigo County CASA program.
“Today is such an amazing day because this is the day where all the hard work we’ve done for months and years comes to fruition,” CASA director Glenna Cheesman said tearfully as she watched the families celebrating in the courthouse.
“I am so humbled to work with these individuals every day. I have an amazing staff at CASA who gives so much of their hearts. Today is the day we get to see that come back,” she said. “There are not many opportunities in life where you get to volunteer and then see the impact you make. This is that one.”
For more information on adoption, go online to www.IndianaAdoptionProgram.org.
