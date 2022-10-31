Starting Tuesday, Vigo County voters have five additional sites to cast an early in-person absentee ballot.
The additional voting centers are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Nov. 5.
The locations include:
- The Meadows shopping mall, 300 S. 25th St.;
- Vigo County Solid Waste Management, 3230 E. Haythorne Ave.;
- International Union of Operating Engineers Local 841, 6801 S. U.S. 41;
- West Vigo Elementary Conference Center, 501 W. Olive St., West Terre Haute;
- IBEW Local No. 725, 5675 E. Hulman Drive.
Voting early in-person is available to all registered Indiana voters and will run from Wednesday through Nov. 7. A valid photo ID is required. The only site open on Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. until noon, is the county annex at 147 Oak St.
The county annex is open for voting now from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Also, the Haute City Center, 3401 S. U.S. 41, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
On election day, Nov. 8, additional voting centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those include the National Guard Armory, 3614 Maple Ave.; Plumbers & Steamfitters Local Union No. 157, at 8707 E Milner Ave; CASY- Booker T Community Center, 1101 S 13th St.; Vigo County Public Library, 1 Library Square; American Legion Post No. 104, at 2690 Fort Harrison Road; Sandcut Firehouse, 5970 E Rio Grande Ave; Indiana State University in the Student Union Building, 550 Chestnut St.
Also: Pimento Firehouse, 2389 E Cottom Drive.; New Goshen Firehouse, 9113 U.S. 150 West Terre Haute; and Maryland Community Church, 4700 S. Indiana 46.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.