A proposed amendment to House Bill 1001 to maintain a heightened level of SNAP benefits for Hoosiers failed in the Senate on Thursday.
The bill currently sets the extra aid to be suspended on April 16, but Senate Democrats argued that date is arbitrary and too early.
Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, spoke on his proposed amendment of the bill. He said SNAP—Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program—benefits should continue for Indiana’s 200,000 plus recipients until the economic hardship stemming from COVID-19 abates.
The amendment failed on a roll call vote of 20-28
Taylor said SNAP cards can only be used for food. They aren’t valid for purchasing shoes or any other products, he explained.
“We are literally, by setting a sunset on the enhanced benefits that these poor people receive, we are actually taking food out of them and their children’s mouths,” Taylor said.
Bill sponsor Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, said the extra benefits were instituted in 2020, when Indiana’s employment rate was at a record low. Now, he said, the job market is doing better.
“The facts that are before us at this time are totally different from the facts that existed back in early 2020. The decision has to be made at some point to stop,” Charbonneau said.
Sen. Jean Breaux, D-Indianapolis, said the federal government has pledged to give states a 60-day notice before it suspends the state of emergency, so Indiana should keep giving the benefits until they receive guidance from Washington, D.C. She said it would be a problem if Indiana were not in compliance with the national government.
“We don’t know for sure that the public health emergency is going to end precisely on April 16,” Breaux said. “Let’s not put a date in this bill.”
Charbonneau said there is still a financial burden to the state since most Hoosiers pay federal taxes. He said money doesn’t “fall out of the sky,” so the aid flow should stop.
Isaac Gleitz is a reporter for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
