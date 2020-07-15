Ivy Tech Community college is now accepting scholarship applications for fall semester 2020 from students training to become licensed addictions counselors.
Ivy Tech and Duke Energy are celebrating the one-year anniversary of a partnership to combat the opioid crisis in West Central Indiana.
At this time last year, the college was awarded $175,000 to create the Duke Energy Scholarship, which provides 100% tuition assistance to students training to become licensed addictions counselors. In one year, Ivy Tech has awarded 20 scholarships.
The Duke Energy Scholarship allows recipients to earn an Ivy Tech Addictions Studies certificate or a technical certificate. Upon completion, students will be eligible to take the Licensed Addictions Counselor (LAC) exam to gain professional licensure. The scholarship covers 100% of tuition, books and fees after all other financial aid has been applied.
Eligibility requirements:
• Recipients must work in Vigo, Clay, Gibson, Greene, Hendricks, Knox, Monroe, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan or Vermillion County. Preference will be given to those who also reside in one of these counties.
• Recipients must be pursuing a certificate or technical certificate in addiction studies in order to work in this specialized field of human services.
• Recipients must have achieved a bachelor's degree or higher.
Addictions studies coursework can be completed almost entirely online. Two internships specifically in addictions may be required for students who did not complete one in an undergraduate program, to fulfill the 350-hour requirement to sit for the Licensed Addictions Counselor exam.
Internships are 16 weeks in fall and spring or 8 weeks in summer. Each internship also requires three virtual meetings via Zoom during the course of the semester.
For information and to apply, visit ivytech.edu/lac. Ivy Tech fall classes start Aug. 24.
