For better than an hour Terre Haute City Council discussed Thursday a rezoning request that would see an inpatient addiction clinic for women open in the heart of Farrington’s Grove.

No action was taken on the measure and will again appear before the council at its Jan. 14 meeting.

The rezoning request, which had been given a favorable recommendation by Vigo County Area Planning Commission on Wednesday, is seeking to change 830 S. Sixth St. from an R-2 two-family residence district to an R-2 planned development.

The rezoning would pave the way for Chosen Terre Haute LLC to open an inpatient addiction rehabilitation clinic for women.

The building was previously a nursing home, but, if approved, would house up to 35 women participating in a 28-day recovery program.

Richard Shagley, attorney representing the developer, said the proposed clinic is the best use of the facility and would offer women in Terre Haute a treatment option in Terre Haute they don’t currently have.

“This is the best use for this building in this spot,” Shagley said. “It’s less intrusive and less damaging to the neighbors and causes less problems.”

Neighbors disagreed.

Spencer Carlson, president of the Farrington’s Grove Historical District, said residents of Farrington’s Grove have expressed to him overwhelming opposition to the proposed development.

It’s not that they’re against new jobs or people looking to better their lives, it’s just that it doesn’t fit the profile of the neighborhood.

“The issue here is not jobs.” Carlson said in response to an argument Shagley made in favor of the facility,

“The issue is whether this is an appropriate use to have in the middle of a neighborhood a drug rehab center. And that is one of the bottom line things.”

Neighborhood resident Thomas Manson and property owner Ben Lenderman echoed Carlson’s sentiment.

“This is a zoning issue,” Lenderman said. “We have a single-family and a multi-family residential neighborhood in the heart of one of our city’s wonderful assets.

“It has been an embattled neighborhood but we’re growing and changing and we’ve got a very strong core of residents who live here that are working tirelessly.”

Four women, all with direct addiction experience in one form or another, lauded the project as an intensive opportunity for women of the community to turn their lives around.

DeAnna Griffin, a peer recovery coach, said the facility would fill a great need in Terre Haute.

“One thing I see in our community is a great need for detox,” Griffin said. “I’m often with the ladies when they start out in jail and I help them get plugged in to different programs we have in the community.

“But some aren’t ready for sober living, they need to go to a treatment facility.”

Councilman Todd Nation, D-4, lives in the Farrington’s Grove district — half a block away from the proposed facility — and said it pains him to agree with those who don’t believe the facility is a fit for the neighborhood.

“There are so many other places a facility like this could go,” Nation said. “And I would argue, as some of the neighbors have argued, that it’s probably more appropriate to put it in a place that is not so close to people’s residences”

A motion to take action on the rezoning request was defeated. It will again be heard at the council’s next meeting.

City council also on Thursday confirmed a 10-year personal property tax abatement for a business planning to open a screen printing and embroidery business in the former Dever Distributing building.

With the abatement Gavina Graphics, of Charleston, Illinois, is planning to create 65 new jobs in the next five years.

The council confirmed Thursday — after having approved the measure on first reading in December — a personal property tax abatement that would forgive $81,266 in taxes over the course of the abatement. The company would still pay just more than $100,000.

Gavina is proposing taking over the former Dever Distributing building and outfitting it with state-of-the-art screen printing machinery. It is also proposing several site improvements, including; polishing 45,000 square feet of concrete flooring, adding 1,900 square feet of office space on second level and constructing a 2,400-square-foot stencil-making room, among other things.

Before its regular meeting Thursday, city council hosted its annual reorganization meeting where it appointed a new president and vice president.

Earl Elliott, D-2, was chosen to lead the council throughout 2021 as president, replacing outgoing George Azar, D- at-large.

Cheryl Loudermilk, D-3, was chosen to serve as vice president, replacing Elliott in the role.

City council will next meet 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at City Hall. Council meetings are also live streamed on the City of Terre Haute Youtube page.

