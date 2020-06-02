Adams takes primary win in Indiana House 42

Amy Burke Adams looks to be the Democratic nominee for Indiana House District 42.
The state election website had Adams, 2,240 votes, leading challengers Brandi Vandivier, 1,299 votes, and K. Jasen Lave, 272 votes. WTHR Channel 13 in Indianapolis, with 81% tallied, had Adams as the top vote-getter, 2,437 to Vandivier’s 1,687 to Lave’s 299.
Adams will challenge incumbent Republican state Rep. Alan Morrison in the fall general election. Morrison has represented the district since 2012.
House District 42 consists of all of Vermillion County and portions of Fountain, Parke, Vigo, Warren and Clay counties.
Adams could not be reached for comment Tuesday night, but top challenger Vandivier congratulated her on the win and wished her well in the general election.
“I think she’ll do a great job,” Vandivier said. “She’s got a long history and great background in public service and should be a great candidate in November.”
Adams filed to run for office months after retiring from a 20-plus year career as a supervisory federal law enforcement officer with the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.
Chief among her policy priorities are strengthening the economy, supporting public education and ensuring the accessibility and affordability of health care, she has said.
