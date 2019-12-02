Adams named Moench Distinguished Professor at Rose-Hulman

Thom Adams has been named the Herman A. Moench Distinguished Professor within the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology faculty.
The award-winning mechanical engineering professor has been appointed to the position in recognition of his outstanding work as an educator and academic scholar.
Faculty chairs honor members of the Rose-Hulman faculty for their exemplary accomplishments in teaching and academic scholarship. The holder of the professorship is expected to be exemplary in all areas of faculty responsibility, according to Ella Ingram, associate dean for professional development and professor of biology.
Adams, a 1990 Rose-Hulman mechanical engineering graduate, follows alumni Moench Distinguished Professorship honorees Robert Steinhauser, Keith Hoover and Richard Ditteon.
Adams has had a significant impact on Rose-Hulman for more than two decades, simultaneously inspiring students while facilitating their education.
He is one of the few faculty members to have received the institute’s Dean’s Outstanding Teaching Award (2005) and Trustees’ Outstanding Scholar Award (2019). Adams is a pioneer in the field of micro-electro-mechanical systems.
Herman Moench was a distinguished alumnus, electrical engineering professor and administrator who twice served as Rose-Hulman’s interim president. He was a member of the campus community until his death, at 81 years old, in 1990.
