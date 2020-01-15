Activities plentiful for MLK Jr. Day

Those looking for opportunities to celebrate the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. will have no shortage of events to choose from.
Observed the third Monday of January each year, the holiday marks the birth date of King Jr., who was born Jan. 15, 1929, in Atlanta, Georgia. The civil rights leader, awarded the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 35, was assassinated on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee.
Below are Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities and related events:
Indiana State University
Tonight, the Charles E. Brown African American Cultural Center at ISU will host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Commemoration Dinner in Hulman Memorial Student Union.
The dinner will feature a presentation from award-winning journalist Joan Morgan.
Morgan is also an author and provocative cultural critic.
A pioneering hip-hop journalist, Morgan began her professional writing career freelancing for The Village Voice. Regarded internationally as an expert on the topics of hip-hop and gender, Morgan has made numerous television and radio appearances, including MSNBC, CNN, BET, VH-1, and the Melissa Harris-Perry Show.
Morgan examines the changing racial and ethnic composition of America since Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963 and offers insightful questions such as “What would Dr. King make of the changing America and its impact on America’s black and white racial binary?”
In keeping with its tradition of public service, Indiana State University will again this year host a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Monday.
Students give back to ISU and the Terre Haute community by working on various projects at numerous sites in the Wabash Valley between 9 a.m. and noon. Those sites include:
• Signature Health Care
• St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen
• Goodwill Industries
• Silver Birch
• Vigo County Public Library
• MLK Youth Summit at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Rose-Hulman will also feature an award-winning journalist, in T.J. Holmes, for its MLK Day offerings.
Holmes will discuss the diverse perspectives he brings to reporting today’s news-making events as the Martin Luther King Jr. Day speaker 7 to 8 p.m. Jan. 20 at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s Hatfield Hall.
Seating is free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance at www.rose-hulman.edu/MLKspeaker. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Holmes has been an ABC News anchor/correspondent since December of 2014, contributing to the network’s “Good Morning America” and other programs.
In his 17-year journalism career, Holmes has traveled throughout the world to cover such major news events as the poaching crisis in South Africa, the Summer Olympics in Greece and Brazil, and presidential elections. He is preparing to cover the Democratic and Republican presidential nominating conventions this year.
Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club
The city of Terre Haute Human Relations Commission will host its annual Youth Leadership Summit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club, 924 N. 13th Street.
The summit is free and designed to inspire area youth to follow King’s example as they work to realize their own dreams.
Wabash Valley students in grades 6 through 12 are invited to attend the hands-on workshop focused around leadership and teamwork skills. Each participant will attend a wide range of activities hosted by different community service organizations. Trent Miles, CEO of Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club, will serve as keynote speaker.
A complimentary lunch is provided to all student attendees. The first 100 students to register will receive a free T-shirt, a lightweight backpack with a snack and promotional items from the participating organizations and a chance to win a door prize. Students are encouraged to register early.
For more information, contact the Human Relations Commission office at City Hall, 812-244-5611. Registration forms are also available at all Vigo County Schools and can be returned to the main office upon completion.
Terre Haute Children’s Museum
For families looking for ways to celebrate on of the world’s great peacemakers, the Terre Haute Children’s Museum is opening its doors with free admission to all children and families.
Activities include a storytelling session with Portia Jackson, who will expound on the courageous children from the Civil Rights Movement and music from the Griot Drum Ensemble and the Freetown Village Singers Let Freedom Ring.
Free admission is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Special activities end at 3 p.m. There will be extra lunch seating in the Sack Lunch area located on Level 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.