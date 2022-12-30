Wabash Valley residents needn’t just grouse about the season’s high heating bills — they can act to keep those costs down.
Duke Energy offers home energy audits free of charge, in which a contractor comes to a customer’s home and points out cost-saving measures that can be taken and where insulation would be most helpful. Call 800-521-2232 to set up an appointment.
Or, residents can simply take measures into their own hands.
Justin Snyder, manager at Ace Hardware at The Meadows shopping center in Terre Haute pointed out some of the items that would help keep heat from seeping from one’s home.
“The best things that would help out — we’ve got the sponge window seals, and they’ve got the stickers so you can stick it up,” Snyder said.
Plastic-sheet window seals and double-sided tape help develop an air space between the plastic and the window.
“Put the sheet on the window and use a heat gun or hair dryer that’ll shrink it down and help insulate,” he explained.
Other ways to keep heat indoors include covers for portable window air conditioning units that might allow air to leak and door sweeps to prevent cold air from coming in under doors that lead outside.
“We’ve got plug-in heaters, but that’s just going to add to the bill,” Snyder added with a laugh. At his own home, he said, “I’ve kind of got it all sealed up.”
Other tips, from CenterPoint Energy, Utilities Unite for Customers and government agencies, include:
• Make sure furnace filters are cleaned and replaced as recommended by the manufacturer. Good air flow can maximize the furnace’s efficiency and life.
• Turn down the thermostat. By lowering the thermostat 10 degrees at night or when away from home for at least eight hours, heating costs could be reduced by 10%. Otherwise, set the thermostat as low as is comfortable.
• Keep curtains and blinds open during the day, allowing the sun to warm the indoors. Just remember to close curtains and blinds at night to prevent losing heat when the sun goes down.
• Make sure no furniture is blocking heating vents.
• Lower the temperature on water heaters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.