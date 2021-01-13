The Vigo County Redevelopment Commission on Tuesday approved a donation agreement for 14 acres adjacent to the Vigo County Industrial Park.
The donation is from Custom Blenders, a food waste and bakery waste recycling company that produced animal feed. The company built its facility in 1983. The site is being donated by Barry Cowan, chief executive officer and brother Mark Cowan, who are both retired, said Steve Witt, president of the Terre Haute Economic Development Corp.
The property, near the northeastern corner of Harlan Drive and Carlisle Street, contains several buildings including a 5,000 square foot office building with power and water utilities and a 15,000 square foot concrete building.
Three homes near the property, belonging to the Cowans, are not part of the donation, Witt said.
"It is a very interesting property due to its proximity to the industrial park," Witt said.
Witt told the commission a Phase 1 environmental study, costing about $2,000, has been done on the property, looking at property records dating back to World War II. Because the property at one time had underground storage tanks, a Phase 2 environmental study is recommended, which includes at least 15 soil borings to look for soil contamination, costing about $17,000.
Appraisal work and survey work will add an additional $5,000 to $10,000. It is work that would have had to be done if the county were to purchase the property, Witt said.
Witt said the county is covering the expense as the property owners "did not want to pay to give land away."
Board Attorney Jeff Lind told the commission if environmental concerns are discovered, the donation agreement is terminated. Lind said the Phase 2 is suggested due to the property's use during World War II, as stacked treated lumber and a coal boiler were on the site, and there might be underground tanks.
In other business, the commission approved a change order for $6,234 more in funding for asphalt and mulched seeding for a project to improve Innovation Drive, which leads to AIS Gauging. The board also approved a change order that reduced $48,933 for material costs, subgrade treatment and asphalt for work on Pfizer Drive and James Adams and Polymer Drive.
