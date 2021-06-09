Ace Hardware coming to The Meadows

A popular hardware store is coming back to The Meadows Shopping Center.
"Ace Hardware is coming back to the Meadows after a long period of absence," said Mark Zimmerly, one of five partners in Meadows Development, LLC, which owns the shopping center.
The new store is expected to open before the end of the year.
"I think it will be well received," Zimmerly said. Every day, someone walks up to him and tells him their story about why they like coming to the Meadows or what stores they remember from several years ago.
"That was one of the things they wanted to see come back was a hardware store, and Ace Hardware was the place," he said.
Several years ago, Ace Hardware "used to be a fixture right in the center of the Meadows," he said.
The hardware store was located in the Meadows through the mid-1980s.
The new Ace Hardware will be located in part of the former Stein Mart store, which had 40,000 square feet of space.
The former Stein Mart space is undergoing demolition and remodeling, and Ace Hardware will take up about 1/3 of that space and it will be located on the south end.
The owners of the Ace franchise have a lease agreement that they are reviewing. "They verbally accepted everything," Zimmerly said. "We are progressing ahead."
Ace Hardware, based in Oak Brook, Ill., has more than 5,000 locally owned and operated hardware stores around the world, according to its website.
As far as the remainder of the former Stein Mart space, the Meadows owners are renovating it to create 10 different retail spaces of various sizes for interested businesses.
"We are getting it prepped and ready," Zimmerly said. "We can somewhat build to suit as we're building this up to particular tenants' interests."
When completed, the central atrium hall/walkway that goes past Lili Pad and Edward Jones will extend through the former Stein Mart space with part of the wall there removed, and the 10 new businesses will be located on the east and west sides of that hall/walkway.
The Meadows owners are talking to four prospective businesses, including a hair salon, bridal store, restaurant and a shop that sells ladies' intimate apparel. Leases haven't yet been signed.
"We're trying to find a barber shop," Zimmerly said.
Spaces are available on a first come, first serve basis.
Meadows Development LLC took ownership of the Meadows in 2017.
The Meadows "is back open to host events this year. We already have several of them booked for this year," including car shows, Zimmerly said. The Oktoberfest is scheduled back again this year.
"We have room for more, so if anyone is looking for a place to host their event, we'd be more than willing to talk to them about that," he said.
Those interested can contact Meadows Development at 812-235-8934 or go to the The Meadows Terre Haute Facebook page.
The Meadows, Terre Haute's first shopping center, opened in 1956 and was developed through Hulman and Co.
"People have grown up with the Meadows being part of their family since the 1950s," Zimmerly said.
