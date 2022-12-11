A long time woman-owned business is closing, with its store at The Meadows shutting down Dec. 25.
Ace Blind and Drapery has been in business in Terre Haute since 1949, started by LeLand V. Stanley.
“I started owing the business in 1986. I bought it from Lee Stanley because he was retiring,” said Polly Bryan, who moved the business from South 25th Street into the Meadows in 2018.
Bryan said she intends to take care of a family member who is experiencing health problems and said she plans to retire.
Bryan has had the niche market business up for sale for the past year.
“However, due to the lack of anyone interested in purchasing the business, I am forced to just close it down,” she said.
Long-time employee Steve Fagg will “continue to do repairs and if someone needs a repair, they can call,” Bryan said. Fagg can be reached at 765-630-4046.
“We have been together a long time,” Bryan said of Fagg, who has been an employee for 32 years.
“I figure after 38 years, I am ready to retire,” she said. “My husband has been trying to get me to retire for probably about 10 years,” Bryan said.
Polly, and husband Gordon, had been among partners that bought The Meadows shopping center in 2017. The partners sold The Meadows to HJH Terre Haute Poplar LLC in April of this year. Polly Bryan will remain an investor in the shopping center.
Bryan estimates her company has served “ca-zillions of people” over more than three decades, as the company served residential and commercial customers.
“I am sad, as it is kind of a bittersweet thing,” she said, saying she is ready to retire “but yet what am I going to do? I am used to going to work every day. And it is not a 9 to 5 job. I am working 50 to 60 hours a week, so it is not just like you can shut that off,” Bryan said, “but I am going to have to,” she said.
“I will be open until Christmas and then the business will be gone,” Bryan said.
Until then, all items in the store are 75% to 80% off during a closing sale.
“I want to thank everyone for their support throughout all the years and I will miss you,” Bryan said of her customers.
