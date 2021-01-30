An accident about 12:15 p.m. Friday on eastbound Interstate 70 sent two people to a Terre Haute hospital, according to Indiana State Police.
Preliminary investigation revealed Michelle M. Rowe, 57, of Muncie, Indiana, was driving a 2001 Toyota on Interstate 70 eastbound near the 3-mile marker when her vehicle left Interstate 70 for an unknown reason, ISP said in a news release. Rowe’s vehicle then rolled several times, coming to a stop upside down and facing westbound in the eastbound lanes.
A passenger in the vehicle, Lynn A. Morton, 43, of Athens, Tennessee, was ejected from the vehicle. Further investigation revealed that Morton was not wearing her seatbelt.
Rowe and Morton were taken to Regional Hospital. Injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, police said.
Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor.
State troopers remind drivers and passengers to wear their seat belts and emphasize that the seat belt is designed to secure the occupants of vehicles against harmful movement that may result from a collision or sudden stop.
ISP was assisted by Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, Terre Haute Police Department, West Terre Haute Police Department, Sugar Ridge Fire Department, Terre Haute Fire Department, Trans Care and Absolute Towing.
