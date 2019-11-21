Accident in Putnam County sends one to hospital

A one-vehicle accident about 6 a.m. today on Interstate 70 sent a semi driver to the hospital, according to Indiana State Police.
Troopers dispatched to an accident near the thirty-five mile marker westbound, found Michael D. Holliday, 61, of Jacksonville, Florida, was driving a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer westbound. He said he he had a mechanical issue on the left side of his vehicle, which caused him to lose control.
The tractor-trailer went into the grassy median, continued about 400 yards off the roadway and proceeded down a steep, earth embankment before coming to an abrupt stop in a creek. Holliday was able to climb out of his vehicle with the assistance of first responders.
Holliday was transported to Terre Haute Regional Hospital for a complaint of pain throughout his entire body.
Assisting troopers were Operation Life, Cloverdale Fire Department, Indiana Department of Transportation and Curtis Wrecker Service.
