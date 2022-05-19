Academic stars enjoy signing day at South

With family and friends in attendance, 22 Terre Haute South Vigo High School seniors participated in letter-signing ceremonies Thursday.
But it wasn’t for athletic scholarships.
The school hosted its first ever “academic signing day” to showcase where the top 22 academic performers (by grade-point average) will attend college. The “lowest” GPA was 3.94 on a 4.0 scale.
Director of guidance Michelle Tracy and athletic director Ed Jarvis talked about it and agreed, “Why don’t we do academic signings for students who’ve been high-achieving and have post-secondary plans that are really awesome, also,” Tracy said.
On Thursday, the school did just that. The students sat on stage, each wearing shirts, or in one case, a Purdue blanket, naming the college they plan to attend. Tracy read their names, the college and in some cases, areas of study.
“This year we wanted to introduce a different type of signing day,” Jarvis said. “We want to celebrate the top of the class of 2022. These kids have been through a lot, and they came through it, especially this group of kids, on top.”
After Tracy finished presenting each senior, she pledged not to get emotional - but did so, anyway. “It’s really hard to say goodbye. You guys have been so amazing at our school. You’ve set such great examples, and when things got really rough, you made the best of it.”
She said when she read the names and thought about the students spreading all over the country and pursuing the next chapter in their lives, “It makes me so happy and I’m so proud of you and I’m so thankful you are Braves.”
Afterward, students, families and friends went to the faculty lounge, where a signing table and South Braves backdrop was set up.
Each student, accompanied by family, had an opportunity to sign an unofficial “letter of intent” indicating where they were going to college, with congratulations from South Vigo.
“It’s a certificate we are giving them to show we honor their hard work,” Tracy said. Colleges were not asked to participate.
Among those honored was Casey Loyed, who plans to attend IUPUI and study English education. “I think it’s nice that the school is honoring the top [academic performers] because usually they don’t get as much recognition.”
She wants to teach high school English. “I like the connection that you make with students and how you can really impact a life, just by being a teacher,” Loyed said. She had several family members who attended.
Her mom, Jessica Loyed, said of the signing ceremony, “I think this is awesome.”
Another academic standout honored was Mekhi Moore, who plans to attend Harvard University on a full academic scholarship. He also will play football as a walk-on.
“I think it’s great,” Moore said of Thursday’s program. “South’s had a lot of academic success over the years.” It’s nice to see students who work hard on academics get recognized, he added.
Nevaeh Shouse, also honored, will attend Indiana State University next year on a President’s Scholarship and study pre-med with a minor in Spanish.
“I think it’s great that they honor not only the athletics, but the academics,” she said. “It makes us feel special and our hard work is not in vain.”
Her dad, Arnick Shouse, said of the signing ceremony, “I like the attention that’s being paid to achievement, and I think that should always be even, despite what the achievement is, whether it’s in the arts, academics, or sports. I think it’s beautiful for the school to do it. I’ve never seen this before.”
Senior Nate Lommock, another of the 22 recognized, will attend Purdue, where he will study aerospace engineering. Long term, he’d like to work at NASA. “I’d really like to be able to put something into space or even on Mars, is like the ultimate goal. I think I’d like to make a lasting impact that way.”
He initially had forgotten about Thursday’s program and wasn’t wearing Purdue gear, but his girlfriend ran to the car and got a Purdue blanket, which Lommock wrapped around himself at the informal event.
Lommock appreciated Thursday’s recognition. Usually, the focus is on valedictorians and salutatorians. By opening it up to the top 22, “You get a better representation of your best and brightest at Terre Haute South,” he said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
