Earlier this week, three Vigo County School Corp. schools struggled with air conditioning issues just as heat and humidity indexes made some classrooms hot and uncomfortable.
Problems occurred at Woodrow Wilson and Honey Creek middle schools and Dixie Bee Elementary.
Wilson’s air conditioning issues were addressed Tuesday, while problems continued for at least two days at Honey Creek, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
“We had to call the manufacturer” to address problems at both Honey Creek and Dixie Bee, he said.
As of Thursday afternoon, air conditioning at the schools was “up and running,” he said.
He attributed problems to “equipment. We have a great general services team that works really hard to keep these systems up and running, but they are complex, large systems and unfortunately, sometimes, they go down.”
Riley added, “It is certainly something we want to get right because we know students and staff are in there with masks on and we want them to be comfortable.”
