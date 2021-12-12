About two dozen protest Meadows Elementary closing

About two dozen parents, educators and concerned citizens gathered in downtown Terre Haute Saturday morning to protest the Vigo County School Corp.’s proposal to close and repurpose Meadows Elementary School.
Blustery, biting winds did not deter those attending, who carried signs that read, “We love Meadows Elementary,” “Save our School,” and “Meadowlarks Matter.”
The “Stop the Repurposing of Meadows Elementary” protest took place in front of the First Financial Bank Plaza.
Among those attending was Jenny Mueller, a Meadows parent who has two children attending the school. She is also PTO president.
“I find that the reasoning for closing Meadows, the reasoning they provided, is flawed. I want the administration to be more forthcoming in their intent and motivation,” she said. “I feel that Meadows is a nucleus for our community.”
She lives in Edgewood Grove, which is across the street from the school.
“The services and benefits children in our neighborhood get at Meadows, things that are addressed there, would be unnoticed at a larger school. They get more personalized attention, and some kids really need that,” Mueller said.
She just recently learned about the proposed closing. “I knew it was one being considered,” she said. She went to a Dec. 1 meeting in which the reasoning was presented.
One of the main reasons cited for closing the building was age and the low facilities rating, she said. “But they are repurposing the building. So to me, that’s a moot point.”
Sheena Siragusa attended the protest to support a friend who helped organize the event.
“My main worry is about overcrowding the classrooms (in other schools). Especially with the COVID pandemic, it’s not safe,” said Siragusa, who is immune-compromised.
Her son attends Davis Park, which will receive the bulk of Meadows students, if closing/repurposing is approved. Her son also attends the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club at Meadows, a program that will remain even if the school closes.
Another participant, Ashley Morley, knows several Meadows teachers. “I wanted to help them try to do what they could to keep the school district from shutting down the school,” she said. “I think it’s a bad idea. Kids have been through so much, especially since COVID started. I feel now, shutting down their school, sending them to a new one and splitting them up from their friends ... I don’t think it will help it at all.”
Morley hopes the decision is not set in stone and still could change. “I’m hoping us being here today might help persuade more people to speak out against it at the board meeting,” she said.
One teacher, who asked to remain unnamed, said she joined the protest because “our students matter.” There had been rumors for a few years that the school might close, she said.
“It’s sad when the eastside is growing that we could potentially be losing another school close to the eastside,” the teacher said. She believes the community isn’t aware that “our school closing isn’t even a done deal yet.”
The protestors stood along Wabash Avenue and waved their signs, with one participant banging a small fry pan. Some who drove by honked their horn.
At Monday’s Vigo County School Board meeting, the public will have an opportunity to comment during a hearing on the proposed closing/repurposing of Meadows Elementary.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. at West Vigo High School.
A school consolidation committee has recommended that Meadows Elementary be closed at the end of the 2021-22 school year and repurposed for other programs. The administration proposes that the school be repurposed as a VCSC Learning Lab.
In recommending Meadows, the committee took into account enrollment; age and condition of the building; and the ability to move students to neighboring schools that have capacity for those students.
The school was built in 1957 and received a D rating in a facility assessment by Fanning/Howey.
Meadows students would be redistricted to Davis Park, DeVaney, Franklin and Lost Creek elementary schools.
The school’s most recent enrollment was 195 students.
Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, stated recently that staff at Meadows, from teachers to support staff, “will not be losing their jobs but will be able to select placements at other schools.”
The district anticipates reducing staff districtwide through retirements and resignations only.
Also, “We don’t anticipate class sizes will increase and we didn’t see an increase in class sizes as a result of the last rounds of school consolidation,” he stated.
Elementary school closings (including West Vigo and Deming last year) are part of VCSC efforts to reduce operating costs and bring the number of schools in line with enrollment, which has been declining over several years.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
