Another 75,483 Hoosiers have applied for unemployment benefits for the week ending April 18, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday.

Since mid March, more than 517,000 Hoosiers have applied for jobless claims. However, Thursday marked the third straight week claims in Indiana have declined since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down large segments of the nation's economy.

Nationally, the Labor Department reported 4.427 million more people applied for unemployment benefits for the first time last week, down from a revised 5.237 million the week before, bringing the total since March 21 to more than 26 million people unemployed. That surpasses the more than 22 million jobs created since 2010, following the Great Recession.

"There is nothing in U.S. history that even remotely compares to this," said Robert Guell, professor of economics at Indiana State University.

The largest U.S. economic shocks include the Great Depression (1929-1933) and the Great Recession (2007-2009).

"But in none of the prior cases did significant parts of the economy come to a close all within a very short period of time," Guell said. "In the Great Depression it took years to accumulate to what ultimately was a 25 percent unemployment rate. In the Great Recession, it took several months to accumulate these unemployment claims, even on these percentage [bases]."

In the Great Recession, unemployment claims were accumulating 600,000 to 700,000 unemployment claims per month, Guell said. Starting from the first of July 2008 to the end of July 2009, there were 30 million unemployment claims.

"But if you subtract out the normal claims filed, it was 17 million more unemployment claims above normal," Guell said of the Great Recession. "Now [during the pandemic], we have had 25 million unemployment claims filed in excess of normal."

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

"Nothing compares to this. It is possible that nothing will compare to the rebound when things open up. However, it is also possible that we will only crawl back to normal rather than leap back," said Guell, who estimates the national unemployment rate now is between 15 to 20 percent, most likely hovering at 18 percent.

"I think Indiana's economy is going to be tough in opening up as so much economic activity is generated in Indianapolis and the doughnut counties, and those are the hardest hit counties," Guell said.

Nationally, unadjusted claims in Florida more than doubled from the prior week to an estimated 505,000, while Connecticut and West Virginia also posted sharp increases.

For the week ending April 18, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims at 4.427 million marked a decrease of 810,000 from the previous week's revised level, the Labor Department reports. The previous week's level was revised down by 8,000 from 5.245 million to 5.237 million. The four-week moving average was 5,786,500, an increase of 280,000 from the previous week's revised average.

The Labor Department figures are reported with a one-week lag. Nationally, states typically take several weeks to process unemployment applications and issue payments, and states are also facing additional delays due to unusually high volumes.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.