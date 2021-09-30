About 50 Terre Haute residents attended an informal listening session Thursday evening at Blumberg Pavilion at Fairbanks Park, a chance to submit ideas on how to spend $36 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money.
The session was overseen by City Council members Todd Nation, Tammy Boland, Curtis DeBaun and Martha Crossen.
Those council members will relay the suggestions gathered Thursday to the committee that will present the City Council with recommendations on how to best utilize the funds. Members of that committee include Mayor Duke Bennett, council members Earl Elliot, George Azar and Nation, city attorney Eddie Felling, city engineer Chuck Ennis and city controller Leslie Ellis.
Bennett is also expected to host community outreach sessions discussing spending money issued the city to help recover from the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That was a great turnout and we heard a lot of good ideas,” Nation said after the session. “I’ve been listening to people float ideas since this funding was approved in May or March. I heard some good ideas. Some were about were about helping battle addiction and recovery. We will need partners in nonprofits and groups [for that]. I would like to see a group like the Wabash Valley Community Foundation or the United Way partner with city government to vet those ideas.”
Of the $36 million promised Terre Haute, $18 million is already in the bank. The deadline for spending all ARPA funds is Dec. 31, 2024.
DeBaun promised those assembled that even if an idea doesn’t qualify for the ARPA funds, it could still be considered by the council later on.
Nation noted the final rules for funding were due to be issued by the end of September, but even though that date had been reached, nothing had yet been released.
The council has already decided on a few proposals, including expanding broadband infrastructure — the city will kick in $500,000 to bankroll that, alongside $2.5 million from the Vigo County government and $1 million to $2 million from the Vigo County School Corp.
Providing defibrillation units for the city’s police cars, fire trucks and city buildings has also moved forward at a cost of $450,000. A one-time “premium pay” for each city worker who showed up for work during the pandemic of about $1,000 has also been discussed. The council is expected to approve this previously discussed $4-5 million outlay of funds in November or December.
Attendees were asked to write down their best suggestions on cards, which were then read aloud by the council members. A second round of ideas was later requested. Some attendees addressed the group to further explain or amplify their ideas.
Ideas ran the gamut and included building a boathouse on the Wabash River, further funding RiverSCAPE, funding and expanding recovery and mental health programs, transforming abandoned properties into pocket parks, synchronizing the city’s traffic lights, initiating quality of life programs such as museums and parks, creating a concert and theater in the park program, expanding the Deming Park train, and building a zip line near the river.
Two participants spoke on the dire need for removing invasive species in Dobbs Park and Deming Park.
Dwayne Malone, pastor of First Free Will Baptist Church who also has a business building low-income housing in the community, noted that African-Americans often didn’t get necessary information about COVID and recommended partnering with the school corporation, Rose-Hulman, Ivy Tech and Indiana State University to help get the information to the parties most in need of it.
Garri Knezevich also decried how information is disseminated by the city, calling it “our biggest problem in Terre Haute.”
“We have about 22 food pantries in Vigo County; we have four soup kitchens serving food on a daily basis,” he told the crowd. “We already have these things, but there’s no information on how people can find these things. We have so many valuable resources in this city but you don’t know.” He blamed the city’s outdated websites.
DeAnna Griffin of The Avenues, a mental health and recovery coach, noted that overdose and suicide rates have increased in the past two years, but funding has been cut off to many recovery programs. “I’ve been working without pay for the past three months, along with the rest of the staff,” she said. “But the need is too great to turn away from it.”
