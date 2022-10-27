Duke Energy is working on a power outage on Terre Haute's south side that affects about 5,000 customers.
Restoration is projected at roughly 4:30 p.m., according to an alert from the company, although that time could change.
Terre Haute police and Vigo County central dispatch are receiving reports of traffic signal outages on South Third Street and South Seventh Street from Davis Avenue south.
Police ask drivers to avoid the area if possible but if they must travel through slow down, drive cautiously and remember that when traffic signals are not working, the intersection should be treated as a four-way stop.
Several Vigo County schools, including Terre Haute South, are affected and will continue with the regular instructional day and adhere to a regular dismissal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.