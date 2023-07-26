As part of the HLUB Conference for Christian Hmong students this week on the Indiana State University campus, Minneapolis pastor Daniel Vang discussed the topic “Pain and its purpose.”
More than 250 attended the standing-room-only workshop in ISU’s Science Building as Vang explained that pain “produces a harvest of righteousness and peace.”
His closing prayer Tuesday morning concluded with enthusiastic applause from his audience. Vang’s wife Lily then moderated a question-and-answer session.
When one of the attendees asked, “How do you know pain is from Satan or God?”, Vang answered, “Pain comes from Satan but God allowed it.”
These are the sort of metaphysical issues pondered at HLUB, the national youth conference of the Hmong District of the Christian and Missionary Alliance.
HLUB translates as “love” in Hmong. The Hmong are an indigenous people from Southeast Asia. A community of about 300,000 Hmong live in America after having dispersed outside their traditional homeland.
About 3,000 people are in town and on campus for the conference for young people ages 12 to 18; it began Sunday and concludes today. This is the second time the bi-annual conference has been at ISU, the first in 2021.
This year’s conference was built around the theme “Not Just Anyone — Jesus People.” Many attendees wore T-shirts sporting that motto.
Anthony Vang of Tulsa, a first-time attendee, sat in on the session on pain.
“What I learned is, God can bring us any pain but that pain is only what we can bear,” he said. “He won’t add any more pain to us if we can’t overcome it. It really relates to how my life has been — my parents have been through a divorce, and going through that, I wondered, ‘Why isn’t my life like other people’s? How come my parents aren’t together like theirs?’”
Lydia Xiong, a third-time participant from Oshkosh, Wis., said she was getting a lot from the event.
“I don’t know how to explain it — it’s just a God experience,” she said. “You connect closer with friends, meet new people and learn more about God and grow closer with him. I’ve definitely grown closer in my faith with him through this.”
She added, “It’s amazing to see all these Christians come together to worship him and just to share his love and experience how God has impacted everyone else’s life and helped shape and mold us.”
Xiong took in a workshop on the “Pursuit of holiness.”
“That one reminded us to stay grounded in God and achieving holiness is a lifelong thing,” she said. “It’s not perfect, but it’s disciplining ourselves.”
Other workshops included “Too many temptations!”; “I’ve been wounded! Do I forgive?”; “What is the church? Do I have a place?”; and a “Beautifully His” women’s conference.
Christina Thao of Denver, a former attendee and volunteer now on the conference staff, was pleased with the turnout and the message being imparted.
“We are living in really hard times today for anybody,” she said, “and our goal is to let them know that one, they’re not alone in their hardships, and two, how to navigate life whether it’s through holiness as a follower of Christ, how does Jesus’s example impact how we should conduct our lives today?”
Monday night focused on cultural and overseas missions. Students, staff and volunteers were encouraged to dress up in cultural clothing, whether that was Hmong clothes, Thai clothes, African clothes or Chinese clothes.
Crystal Xiong of North Carolina has been a participant, but this was her first year as a volunteer.
“I am the floater,” she explained, meaning she offered guidance of a geographical rather than spiritual nature, pointing students in the direction of workshops and the cafeteria at lunchtime.
Xiong treasured her past time attending the conference.
“I experienced such amazing love, like an encounter with God, every time,” she said. “Speakers speak of life and what He has in store for us. That has always impacted my faith to keep growing.”
Volunteer Devin Herr from Milwaukee had younger cousins and younger siblings attending the conference, as he had in the past.
“It’s a blessing for me to watch them get their eyes opened and experience all these different things and fill their minds with new knowledge,” he said.
Pastor Vang, who led the workshop on pain, could chart the significant events of his life by his attendance at the conference. In 2012, he decided to get baptized. In 2014, he explored his father’s death “and God’s glory in it.” In 2016, he decided to become a pastor.
Vang felt God’s presence during the conference.
“The Holy Spirit’s been working — I don’t know what I expected today, but the Holy Spirit really moved in me and in them,” said Vang of his audience.
