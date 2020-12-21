About 100 march in support of VCSC teachers

More than 100 Vigo County School Corp. educators and supporters marched through downtown Terre Haute Monday afternoon to raise awareness about the need to improve teacher and staff compensation.
The major impetus for the gathering — a restructuring of the communication director’s job duties and a raise of more than $40,000 — will not move forward, Superintendent Rob Haworth announced earlier in the day. The news about the pay increase had drawn public outrage over the weekend and prompted Monday's march, titled #istandwithteachers.
Organizers decided to go forward in support of teachers and staff, who received one-time stipends this year rather than base pay increases, said Melissa Ketner, who organized the event. Teachers received an $1,100 stipend. Many VCSC employees also face increased health care costs.
Ketner said she was "pleasantly surprised" by the strong turnout, even though the controversial job restructuring and pay raise had become a moot issue earlier in the day.
A number of VCSC teachers and staff work second jobs to make ends meet, she said. "When you think about pandemic teaching and what all that entails, to have to juggle another job is just ridiculous to me," Ketner said.
On Monday afternoon, those attending #istandwithteachers carried signs, banged metal pans and marched from the administration building to the courthouse and back. Many drivers honked horns in support. Those marching held signs that read, "Teachers deserve better," "What am I worth?" and "Fund students, schools, teachers."
They remained in front of the courthouse for about 30 minutes.
Among those who participated was parent Hailee Lauritzen, who carried a sign that read, "Teachers Deserve Better."
"I think we need to be supportive of our teachers in the current climate," Lauritzen said. She has four children in the school district: a high school student, two in middle school and one in elementary.
"I've seen the effort that the teachers have put forth," especially during the pandemic, she said. "They have worked above and beyond to not only maintain our children academically ... but they've continued to work hard to grow them and teach them" despite challenging circumstances.
Lauritzen added, "I felt they needed to be supported by parents — so they know we see how hard they work and we are so thankful of their efforts," she said. They deserve a raise, she added.
Taryn Ashley, a Meadows Elementary special education teacher, carried a sign that read, "$40,000 raise, but we're closing 2 schools?"
She's a second-year teacher and her salary is less than the rescinded $40,000 pay increase that resulted in controversy.
"I think that's really insulting, especially considering all the hard work teachers have been putting in this year. Our load has doubled or tripled," Ashley said. She's done virtual, hybrid and in-person, which can mean three different lesson plans in a single day.
One teacher, who asked not to be named, said in this year of the pandemic, "Everyone is doing more for less." The now withdrawn $40,000 pay raise was a "huge slap in the face," she said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
