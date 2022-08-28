Abortion pill an option despite state's looming ban

The Whole Woman’s Health abortion clinic in South Bend sits inconspicuously on a street lined with fast-food restaurants, gas stations and houses.
The small brick building wouldn’t earn a second glance — except for the string of anti-abortion signs near the road condemning the clinic.
For the past three years, women seeking a medically induced abortion have traveled there to talk to a physician and receive the abortion pill mifepristone. Used together with another medication called misoprostol, the pills are prescribed to end a pregnancy within the first 10 weeks of gestation.
The center is one of nine abortion clinics in the state, and one of just three that aren’t Planned Parenthood facilities. Last year, Whole Woman’s Health assisted in 355 medically induced abortions.
But on Sept. 15, when Indiana’s Senate Bill 1 takes effect with a near-total abortion ban, the clinic will permanently close.
That’s because the law terminates licenses for all of the state’s abortion clinics and makes it unlawful for any physician to perform the procedure, either medically or surgically.
“We’re devastated,” said Sharon Lau, Midwest advocacy director for Whole Woman’s Health, which operates clinics in four other states. “It’s not our choice to close. The decision was made for us by the Legislature.”
The new law might close the abortion clinic, but will it stop women from having medically induced abortions in Indiana?
According to health and legal experts, the answer is a resounding no. But that could soon change.
Crime, but no time
Jody Madeira, a law professor at Indiana University and the co-director of IU’s Center for Law, Society & Culture, cites two reasons it’s unlikely the new law will stop women from self-managing a medical abortion.
First, the medication will remain legal in Indiana even after the ban takes effect. Second, the legislation doesn’t set out any penalties for women who use pills to induce an abortion.
The bill does make it illegal for a physician to prescribe the pill outside the abortion ban exceptions — rape, incest, lethal fetal anomalies and protection of the mother’s life. That means the pill won’t be available in Indiana to women seeking an abortion.
But the medication will still be relatively easy to get. The pills could be ordered from an overseas distributor, or physicians in other states could prescribe them.
The legislation also lays out penalties for physicians who perform an illegal abortion, including up to six years in prison and the threat of having their medical license revoked. Others who perform an unlawful abortion could face a felony charge of feticide and a prison sentence of as much as 16 years.
But those penalties don’t apply to the women having an abortion. The law specifically exempts pregnant women from charges of feticide.
Under the law, a woman who takes the abortion pill and terminates her pregnancy is breaking the law. But that act has no punishment, and even provides women a bypass around potential criminal charges by using the simple legal defense that they were a “pregnant woman.”
According to Indiana’s most recent Terminated Pregnancy report, Hoosier women prefer the abortion pill over the surgical method. In 2021, the report found that nearly 57% of the 8,414 abortions were medically induced. That’s up from just 20% a decade ago.
That number will likely continue to climb after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2019 approved a generic version of mifepristone. In 2021, the agency also loosened how physicians prescribe the medication by removing the requirement that mifepristone be dispensed only in clinics, medical offices and hospitals.
The Indiana legislation does say telehealth and telemedicine may not be used to provide any abortion, including the writing or filling of a prescription. But, Madeira said, it is unlikely Indiana’s law would hold up if prosecutors tried to bring charges against a physician in another state who prescribed it via telehealth.
That’s especially true in Illinois, where House Democrats in April passed a bill that prevents the state’s professional regulation department from revoking or suspending a medical professional’s license for providing any medical service related to an abortion.
The law would shield an Illinois doctor, who might be disciplined for performing or providing an illegal abortion in a state where it’s banned, from facing the same discipline in Illinois. The bill is currently being considered in the Illinois Senate.
Planned Parenthood estimates that up to 30,000 new patients, including many from Indiana, over the next year could travel to Illinois to get an abortion. That’s because every state touching Illinois has either passed total or near-total abortion bans since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June.
Add it all up, and the Indiana abortion legislation does little to curtail women seeking a self-managed medication abortion, according to Madeira.
The law is “basically going to be very difficult to enforce,” she said. “They’re not going to be able to hold companies overseas liable for selling the drugs, or even necessarily companies or providers in other states. So there’ll be no accountability.”
Although the legislation currently doesn’t do much to stop women from medically inducing an abortion, that will likely change, Madeira said.
Legally ‘absurd’
When Indiana Senate Republicans first introduced SB1, many touted it as a kinder, gentler approach to regulating abortion. That included Sen. Sue Glick, who sponsored the legislation.
“Being pro-life is not about criminalizing women,” she said. “It’s about preserving the dignity of life and helping mothers bring new happy, healthy babies in the world.”
But, Madeira said, it seems implausible that GOP legislators will continue to allow women who have an illegal abortion an easy way to avoid criminal charges. She said that’s because the penalties set out in the bill makes it “absurd,” as well as the lack of enforcement options.
“We are criminalizing the doctors, and we’re criminalizing those who aided in the abortion, but we’re not criminalizing the woman herself,” the IU law professor said.
The law, in Madeira’s interpretation, hints at a move toward criminalizing those women.
“SB1 basically says a woman has an affirmative defense to a charge of feticide,” Madeira said. “What’s interesting is that presumes that there is going to be a criminal charge. … I don’t think it’s going to remain a kinder, gentler abortion bill after the spring legislative session.”
Even though the abortion bill provides a legal defense for women who have an unlawful abortion, Lau of Whole Woman’s Health anticipates prosecutors will still try to bring criminal charges.
That’s what state prosecutors did when they charged Purvi Patel with feticide and child neglect after she used pills to self-induce an abortion in 2013.
Patel was convicted in 2015 and sentenced to 20 years in prison. She was released the next year when the Indiana Court of Appeals vacated both convictions. The court argued that the state’s feticide law wasn’t meant to be used to prosecute women for their own abortions.
With the abortion ban set to take effect, it seems likely, Lau said, that some prosecutors will again bring charges against women who have an abortion, especially at later gestational periods.
“Indiana has a history of prosecuting pregnancy outcomes, so I wouldn’t be surprised if somebody tried to do it again,” she noted.
But Republican Rep. Joanna King, Goshen, who co-sponsored the SB1, said GOP legislators “doubled down” on protections in the bill to ensure Hoosier women will not be criminalized in any way.
“These are all big steps in the right direction, and I look forward to continuing this momentum when session begins in January,” she said in a release.
Still, Democratic State Rep. Renee Pack, who was elected in 2020 and represents parts of Indianapolis, worries that her GOP colleagues will move to further restrict abortion, or implement new penalties for women who have one, during the next legislative session starting Jan. 9.
“It’s just really hard to call sometimes what Republicans are going to do next,” Pack said. “… It’s the beginning of them really reversing and going back into time and slowly and surely taking away rights from not only women, but our LGBTQ+ community and mothers.
“We just don’t know where they’re going to try to take us.”
Safe, but no oversight
There’s no doubt Indiana women will continue to take the abortion pill once the ban takes effect, according to Lau. The only difference will be they won’t have legal access to an Indiana doctor to help them through the process.
Taking the abortion pill is safe and effective and many women don’t need a physician to complete the medication, according to a 2017 study done by the University of California’s Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health (ANSIRH).
But that’s not the case for everyone. Lau said certain medical conditions could complicate taking the pill, and some living situations would also make it problematic to use abortion medication.
“If they don’t have a secure housing situation, or are in a domestic violence situation, those may be reasons why this wouldn’t be the best for them,” Lau said.
In those cases, Whole Woman’s Health would work with patients to travel to a clinic in another state where abortion is legal to receive a surgical procedure.
That’s the kind of guidance the abortion clinic in South Bend provided that won’t be available to women after Sept. 15, Lau noted.
Rep. King argues, though, that allowing patients to receive legal abortions only in hospitals ultimately protects women’s health.
“To support pregnant women, the new law moves abortion procedures to hospitals or hospital-owned ambulatory centers where we can ensure they will be surrounded by the best possible care,” she explained.
But it’s likely that some women who have an illegal abortion without medical supervision will take the pill far past the 10-week gestation period for which the medication is prescribed, according to Madeira. That would increase the chances of medical complications or an unsuccessful abortion.
That’s why Whole Woman’s Health clinics in other states are working to find ways to get Hoosier women access to abortion care in states where it’s legal, Lau said.
Until the South Bend clinic closes in less than a month, the facility will continue to provide medically induced abortion care to women coming to the clinic, she said.
Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, the facility has received substantially more calls inquiring about an abortion, Lau added, especially from women in states such as Texas, Kentucky and Ohio, where abortion is totally banned.
“It’s always safer to be not pregnant than it is to be pregnant,” Lau said. “By taking away the option of abortion, which is safer than pregnancy and childbirth, some of those patients who want an abortion and can’t get one are going to die. That’s going to be a direct result of this ban.”
