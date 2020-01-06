ABC's T. J. Holmes to speak at Rose-Hulman’s MLK Day program

Broadcast journalist T.J. Holmes will discuss the diverse perspectives he brings to reporting today’s events as the Martin Luther King Jr. Day speaker on Jan. 20 at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
The event, sponsored by Rose-Hulman’s Office of Institutional Advancement and Office of Diversity and Inclusion, will be from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Hatfield Hall theater. Seating is free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Rose-Hulman would like people to register in advance at www.rose-hulman.edu/MLKspeaker.
Holmes has been an ABC News anchor/correspondent since December of 2014, contributing to the network’s "Good Morning America" and other programs.
In his 17-year journalism career, Holmes has traveled throughout the world to cover such major news events as the poaching crisis in South Africa, the Summer Olympics in Greece and Brazil, and presidential elections. He is preparing to cover the Democratic and Republican presidential nominating conventions this year.
Prior to joining ABC, Holmes spent five years as anchor of "CNN Saturday/Sunday Morning" and anchored significant news stories at CNN, including Saddam Hussein’s execution.
“T.J. Holmes’ road to earning an anchor chair was filled with obstacles. He will share his personal story of the struggles and challenges that brought him to the point where he feels he cannot lose personally or professionally,” Nicholas Davis, associate director of Rose-Human’s Center for Diversity and Inclusion, said in a news release. “T.J. will bring an inspiring message as we remember and celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s numerous life lessons.”
