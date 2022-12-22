Ten puppies abandoned at the Terre Haute Humane Society shelter Thursday morning will soon be looking for their forever homes.
In one case, nine puppies were left in a crate outside the THHS door, while another lone puppy also was dumped outside the facility.
“Despite being very wet and cold they seem to be doing okay,” said a a THHS Facebook post.
The shelter is not accepting any animals at this time because it is over maximum capacity.
“We are way over capacity,” said Jennifer Ewing, THHS assistant director. In addition, many dogs are being fostered.
Fortunately, the shelter was staffed when the puppies were abandoned sometime after 8 a.m. They were not left out all night.
“I just wish people wouldn’t dump them, though, because of how cold it is right now,” she said.
The puppies are about 10 weeks old, she estimated. The litter of nine she described as as a wirehair terrier mix.
“They will be available for adoption after the first of the year, after I get them on surgery schedule” for spaying/neutering, she said. They also will be vaccinated.
Those who adopt will pay a $175 adoption fee for the puppies.
Ewing had a message for those in a position where they can’t keep their cats and dogs.
“The right thing to do is to call or come by, speak with us and we will try to figure something out — even if you have to hold them a few days for us to re-arrange and try to figure out where to put them,” Ewing said. “We will eventually figure it out and get them in. “
But she asks people not to dump the animals outside.
The good news is, the 10 puppies are safe, in good shape and they will be in need of homes soon.
People interested in the puppies also can do a “foster to adopt,” which would provide them a $25 discount on the adoption fee.
They take the puppy home and take care of it and bring the puppy back for spay/neuter surgery; they would pick the pet up after surgery.
That day, “They can complete the adoption,” Ewing said.
The shelter will be open to the public 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, but closed Christmas Eve, Christmas day and Monday. Hours next week are 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
After the holidays, regular hours are as follows: Monday, closed; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 1 to 4 p.m.; Friday, 1 to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.
The shelter can be reached at 812-232-0293. The website is www.thhs.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.