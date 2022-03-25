Willa Beatrice Brown was a woman of firsts — the first Black woman to earn a private pilot's license in the United States, the first Black woman to run for Congress and the first Black officer in the Civil Air Patrol.
And, she was a Hautean, moving to Terre Haute at a young age with her family; she received her education at Sarah Scott Junior High, Wiley High School and Indiana State Normal School.
On Friday, family, local dignitaries and community members gathered at Terre Haute Regional Airport for the unveiling of an exhibit honoring the history-making aviator. The display includes awards, pictures and articles.
"We are here to honor a hometown hero and hometown treasure," said Crystal Reynolds, local historian who initiated efforts to honor Brown and is working on a book about her. "Terre Haute educated her ... and Terre Haute nurtured her. She's a Hautean and she's Terre Haute's own."
Prior to those efforts, few Terre Haute residents knew about Brown. "Now, hopefully everyone will know about her," Reynolds said, just prior to the ribbon-cutting for "The Willa Brown Experience" in the airport terminal.
"The hidden treasure called Willa Brown has been uncovered," Reynolds said.
The display will serve to educate those who see it about "this phenomenal woman who was an aviator, a visionary, a leader, a friend ... there are so many titles and so many firsts," she said.
Brown also was the first Black woman to earn a commercial pilot's license and an aircraft mechanic's license in the U.S. She was the first to co-own and operate a private Black flight academy and she trained many future Tuskegee Airmen, the first Black military aviators in the United States Armed Forces.
She ran for Congress three times.
Mayor Duke Bennett read a proclamation declaring March 25, 2022 as Willa Beatrice Brown Day in Terre Haute. He hadn't known much about Brown at first, but as he learned more, he realized, "Wow. What a person. What a woman. I can't believe we all didn't know about her accomplishments," he told a large group gathered for the event.
Rick Burger, president of the airport board, said, "We're excited to be a small part of this. The celebration will continue from this day on. This is a remarkable person we're recognizing."
Among family members attending was Brown's nephew, David E. Brown, of Orlando, Fla.
"Her story is remarkable," he said. But to him, she wasn't Willa Brown the aviator. "She was Aunt Willa," the one he called when he was in college and needed gas for the car or needed new clothes.
As far as the airport display, "I think it's amazing. I'm thrilled," he said. He hopes younger generations of family will continue to share her story.
Another family member, Kendra Crombaugh Hall, spoke during the ceremony. "This is an unimaginable honor, as is being related to her." Brown was her great-great aunt, and as she grew up, she wasn't aware of the aviator's accomplishments. She knew Aunt Willa as a kind relative.
Hall was a Purdue University sophomore when Willa Brown died, and it was only then that she learned her relative was a pilot, with many accomplishments.
Joycelyn Murff, Brown's great niece, also spoke during the program. "We are proud that her hometown has given her this recognition and we are extremely pleased that you would allow us to share this celebration with you," Murff said.
The family was raised with the motto of faith, family and country, Murff said. Aunt Willa often asked them when they were young, "What are you going to do for your faith, family and country when you grow up?"
Murff also noted that her own grandson followed in Brown's footsteps and is a student at Indiana State University; he is in the honors program and majoring in chemistry.
Reynolds and Brown's family provided memorabilia for the display.
But Reynolds noted that many of Brown's personal items were lost in a flood at her Chicago home, and many of her photographs were loaned to others and never returned. So she and family are reaching out to anyone who might be able to help locate additional items about Brown that could be used for the display.
Sponsors of the display and/or event were the airport, Mayor Duke Bennett, Duke Energy, Incorporated Gathering ISU Black Alumni Group, ISU Pike fraternity and Tabco.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.