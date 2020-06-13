A way to heal: Organizer of free prom dress giveaway seeks to spread kindness after son's death

Whether they came looking for something strappy and short or a poof that drags the floor, hundreds of girls left The Meadows Shopping Center on Saturday with a free dress and a challenge to do something kind.
Now in its second year, the Garrett Sands Kindness Project dress giveaway ensured hundreds of girls would look their best come the next school dance, in whatever form that takes.
For hours Saturday, girls popped in and out of an ad hoc storefront on The Meadows’ lower level wearing dresses of every shape, size and color.
Mothers and grandmas and aunts would gasp at each girl as they emerged.
And for organizer Jayna Jones Sullivan, providing those dresses and that joy is a way to grieve and a way to heal.
Garrett Sands, Sullivan’s son, was shot and killed in March 2018. She has since embarked on projects that spread kindness throughout the community.
“Today is an exciting day. It kind of takes away from the grief when I get to do something like this,” Sullivan said. “There’s not many things I find joy in, find excitement in, but doing things like this I find excitement in.”
Kiara Hollister, a senior-to-be at South Vermillion High School, was similarly excited after finding “the one.”
Hollister said she tried on “a whole bunch” of dresses before putting on the one she left with.
“I loved how flowy it was and the color of blue,” Hollister said. “There’s just something about the color blue that I like.”
Because most proms have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hollister said she will instead wear her dress for upcoming senior pictures.
Between 500 and 700 dresses were donated for the giveaway, a number that staggers Sullivan.
And for folks to donate something so sentimental so that others might find joy in it? It’s the same spirit that embodies the whole of the Garrett Sands Kindness Project.
“These dresses are hard to part with. And that’s part of the reason this all means so much to me, because they mean so much to people,” Sullivan said. “For them to give the dress away? That matters. That’s something from their heart. Them wanting to do something for another person.
“For that to come out of the tragedy of losing my son, where all of this has come from, it has helped me heal and continues to help me and my family heal too.”
And while no official proms are scheduled for students of the Vigo County School Corporation, Sullivan hopes to see some of the dresses given away at unofficial proms hosted by The Landing.
Terre Haute South Vigo High School juniors and seniors will have their “prom” Friday, with Terre Haute North Vigo High School juniors and seniors following that up a week later.
