Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court by President Joe Biden, the first ever of a Black woman to the nation’s highest court, has created excitement and hope — and, in some cases, surprise and relief — among prominent Black Terre Haute women.
“My immediate reaction was primarily excitement, joy and relief,” said Mary Howard-Hamilton, the chair of Indiana State University’s Department of Educational Leadership. “She has a balanced sense of judicial knowledge and an understanding of law from the lower courts to the highest court. She has a broad expansive experience beyond what is taught in law school.”
“Her nomination was one that encouraged the soul,” said Camille Wallace, owner and principle consultant of Global Perspective Culture Company. “In addition to her work as a defense attorney, her career has been nothing less than superb and stellar. She’s been committed to excellence all along the way, and so I think that we would have a justice who would be committed to defending what’s right.”
“I’m excited — she’s more than qualified,” said Sarah Scott Middle School principal Scotia Brown. “Her experience has prepared her for this position. She’s earned the right to be a Supreme Court justice. Her experience as a public defender will give her a unique perspective on the bench.”
“Biden promised us he’d select a Black woman,” said local historian Crystal Reynolds. “Some thought we would never have one. I’m glad he lived up to his promise. It shows there’s still hope in this country. Her lens on society is so widespread — her lens will help everybody.”
Jackson has been a federal judge since 2021, serving on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. She was an editor for the Harvard Law review and served as a clerk for Supreme Court justice Stephen Breyer; she would be taking his seat on the court after his retirement.
She performed improvisational comedy while at Harvard and worked as a reporter for Time magazine from 1992-93 before getting her law degree. From 2005-2007, she was a federal public defender. President Barack Obama nominated Jackson to be the vice chair of the United States Sentencing Commission, a position the Senate confirmed her for by unanimous consent in 2010.
Despite the ultimate cage match nature of political partisanship these days, Jackson has been receiving positive reviews from some conservatives. Paul Ryan, a relative by marriage, said, “Our politics may differ, but my praise for Ketanji’s intellect, for her character, for her integrity, it is unequivocal.” William Burck, a lawyer who represented several White House officials during Donald Trump’s administration, said, “No serious person can question her qualifications to the Court and to my mind her judicial philosophy is well within the mainstream.”
Conservative judges J. Michael Luttig and Thomas B. Griffith also endorsed Jackson. Republican Senator Lindsay Graham of South Carolina said, “Put me in the camp of making sure the court and other institutions look like America.”
“Nominating her was definitely fulfilling a little part of Biden’s promise of diversifying things,” said Dominique Morefield, one of the organizers of Reform Movement of Terre Haute. “We’re in a new age than five years ago. The country is demanding that those who are representing us look like us and relate to us in some way.”
Hearings to confirm Jackson are scheduled to begin March 21. Though she has the backing of some conservatives, the hearings are nonetheless expected to be combative.
“It’ll be a contentious nomination process, but she will be able to withstand the arrows and run the gauntlet very well,” said Howard-Hamilton.
“I don’t give much attention to the criticism, especially when it’s rooted in ignorance,” Wallace said. “Many times, the root of ignorance is fear, and the root of fear is ignorance.”
One reason Jackson will prevail, Howard-Hamilton believes, is that the jurist assiduously keeps up with the prevailing legal issues of the day.
“Policies and laws change constantly and she is up to date on everything,” Howard-Hamilton said. “The other justices — how current are they, really? The beauty of Katanji’s experience is that it’s relatively recent. She has a breadth and depth of knowledge that will exceed the myopic view of what law has been. She’ll be a voice at the table that’s never been heard before. The other voices will have to listen.”
Many were pleased that Jackson represents the first Supreme Court justice that worked as a public defender since Thurgood Marshall. “I was a public defender for a year and a half in New Orleans, so I know the job, I know her thinking, I know her sense of compassion,” Reynolds said. “Her ethnicity and experience as a public defender brings something to the table that will make the Court more richer. I have all the confidence in the world in her.”
“Some people may think that she was defending people who are criminals in their eyes, but that makes her a champion in my eyes,” Morefield added.
Her work as a public defender will bring much-needed empathy to the Court, the women believe. “Absolutely, and that’s what is imperative with respect to diversity in all spaces, because we all bring a unique lens,” Wallace said. “I’m confident that Katanji’s life experience and her perspective will bring an empathy that the Supreme Court hasn’t experienced before.”
Jackson will also serve as an inspiring role model.
“Today’s young Black girl now has a mirror to the possibilities for her future,” Wallace said.
Not just Black girls, said Brown: “What a wonderful example for all our young girls.”
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.