It was a united front at Saturday's Black Lives Matter protest in Terre Haute, with participants calling for the end to the violence and hateful divisions playing out across the nation.
Some 75 gathered between the Vigo County Courthouse and Terre Haute City Hall in the early afternoon to protest for the change they hope to see in the world.
Before leading the 10-block march to Terre Haute Police Department headquarters and then back again, Change of Terre Haute director Erick Beverly said those who attended Saturday's march can all be instruments of change.
"They ask me why I am so passionate about the lives of innocent black men who get killed by police officers," Beverly said through a bullhorn. "Because I am a black man. Only difference is those black men are no longer here to tell their stories.
"So black men like me, and people like you — people of different races willing to step up, we are what it's going to take to make change and bring change to this world."
The call for change was renewed last week when police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot Jacob Blake in the back as he reached into his vehicle, video from the incident showed.
Police have since said Blake was resisting arrest that police's attempts to use less-than-lethal options twice failed, according to Associated Press reports.
The shooting led to several nights of deadly protests in Kenosha.
Sister Barbara Battista said she hopes part of that change to be wrought is the end of state sanctioned killings, be them at the hands of law enforcement or in the dull green death chamber of United States Penitentiary Terre Haute.
A day removed from witnessing the execution of Keith Nelson, Battista told Saturday's march goers that it's time to stand against violence in every form it takes.
"No more. No more killings," Battista said.
" ... There is a whole killing field, a killing machine going on right here in our very own community, and it's called United States Penitentiary Terre Haute. ... And we're all here today to stop the violence, perhaps firearms violence or police killings, perhaps it's the violence of the oppression of communities of color. The violence of the death penalty.
"Think for a moment about the violence in your own heart and consider how you might work and root out that violence in you."
Arturo Menchaca, a medical doctor in Paris, Illinois, called on those in attendance to care for one another and work to lift others up, versus knocking them down for being different.
"The main thing in life is to do what is correct," Menchaca said. "We should do not what we feel but what is correct. And the correct thing is to not mistreat other people.
"We don't want to be mistreated. We don't want our children mistreated. So let's not let anyone mistreat anyone else."
He said it doesn't do any good to harbor hate for ones neighbor and that people should work to make one another better.
"Remember the saying, a chain is only as strong as its weakest link," Menchaca said. "We cannot forget the weakest link and we must not abandon it because our society will only ever be as strong as that weakest link."
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
