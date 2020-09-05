A success story: Despite COVID-19, weather, 'we've really had a good season,' says Terre Haute Farmers' Market manager

With just more than a month before the Terre Haute Farmers' Market packs it in for the year, the market manager and vendors say they've been pleasantly surprised to have such a successful season given all that's happened this year.

With a cold snap in early May slowing produce growth and COVID-19 wreaking havoc on normalcy months before then and since, the Terre Haute Farmers' Market seemingly faced an uphill battle.

Market manager Carrie Schoffstall said despite those challenges, hosting fewer vendors than in years past and no special events, the market has been successful this year.

"We've really had a good season," Schoffstall said. "I'm tempted to say that it's been good given the circumstances, but it's been good regardless.

"Some vendors decided this year wasn't good for them, but we're excited to still have this opportunity to support small businesses and offer a space where we can meet the need for produce and meat and things like that."

Laurie Elliott, owner of The Pickery and farmers' market mainstay, didn't paint as rosy a picture as Schoffstall, but said her season has been "surprisingly good."

Aside from a one-off week in which Elliott saw record sales, she said sales for the season are down 20 to 25% for her stand.

"We still see the regulars coming out," Elliott said. "And to be honest this is one of the safest places to buy produce right now. You can go to the grocery store but at least here you know everyone will be wearing a mask.

"But given everything that's happened, I'd say I've had surprisingly good sales."

Saturday's market featured near 20 vendors and a steady stream of customers.

Michael Edington, with Troy Michaels Cigar Box Guitars, said that steady flow of people is the biggest difference he's noticed between the Terre Haute Farmer's Market and Croy Creek Traders Fair in Clay County.

And so far it's been good for business.

"We've loved that business is steady here for four hours every week," Edington said. "And I can't speak for all the other vendors, but we're doing alright."

Troy Michaels Cigar Box Guitars offers one-, two-, and three-string variants of both acoustic and electric guitars with a repurposed cigar box constituting the guitar's body.

Edington said they're everything a, "redneck, country boy, rock and roller or bluesman," could need.

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.