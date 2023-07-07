If all goes according to plan, Indiana State University’s Early Child Education Center move and expansion to the “Chestnut Building” on the main campus is slated for summer 2025.
The move would have many benefits, including an updated facility as well as added capacity for high quality child care benefiting both ISU and the community.
“This community is sorely lacking capacity, particularly in infant/toddler care,” said Holly Curtsinger, director of ISU’s Early Childhood Education Center.
She’s excited to be part of an effort to help solve a community problem. Lack of high quality child care is a regional issue, not just a Terre Haute or ISU issue, she said.
Expanding the early childhood programs and capacity represents a once in a lifetime opportunity, she said. “I’m thrilled for the potential. I can’t wait to see it come to fruition.”
High quality early learning experiences “are so important and so impactful in kindergarten readiness skills,” Curtsinger said.
It also has economic development benefits and can serve as a recruitment/retention tool in efforts to draw business/industry and workers to the region, she said.
As envisioned
The Early Childhood Education Center (ECEC) would move from its current location at Farrington and Third streets (the ISU University Apartments complex) to the ISU Chestnut building located next to University Hall, which houses the Bayh College of Education.
The $6.5 million project would fund Phase 1 involving renovation/construction of the first two floors of the Chestnut Building. The building has four floors.
The project would be funded through several sources. ISU has already received approval for a $1 million Readi grant and $3 million from Vigo County federal ARPA, or federal stimulus, funding. It also is seeking $1 million in city of Terre Haute-administered ARPA funds and $1.5 million through the Lilly Endowment.
The ISU early childhood programs are accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children and licensed by the Indiana Department of Family and Children Services.
They also are Level 4, the highest rating, on the state Paths to Quality, Indiana’s voluntary rating system for childcare providers.
The current location is at capacity, with 86 children, and there is no room to expand on site, said Brad Balch, dean of the Bayh College of Education.
It has a current wait list of about 100 children, although many families join multiple wait lists, Curtsinger said.
The center has two, separately licensed programs. One is for infants/toddlers ages 6 weeks to 2 years of age; it is licensed for 36 children. The preschool center, which serves ages 2 to 5 years, is licensed for 50 children.
With the move to the new site, the ECEC could expand to 145 children on the first two floors.
Currently, “We are in an aged facility that requires a lot of maintenance and upkeep,” Balch said, and it is located away from the main ISU campus.
In addition, the two programs are located in different buildings separated by a courtyard.
Once re-located, the program will be housed in a modern facility on the main ISU campus and next to College of Education programs, faculty and students. While it serves ISU faculty, staff and students, the programs also will expand to better serve the community as well, Balch said.
“It doesn’t begin to address the demand in our community, but it goes a step further,” Balch said.
Further benefits
Childcare capacity overall is lacking in the community, but even more so when it comes to high quality care, defined as level 3 or 4 on Paths to Quality, Balch said.
Expanding offerings at ISU will help address the need for high quality options.
In addition, ISU will have added capacity to work with community child care providers to assist them in reaching a level 3 or 4 designation, he said.
The move to the Chestnut Building will also enable the College of Education, located next door, to provide additional opportunities for future educators and other undergraduate and graduate students to benefit from classroom placements and observations.
The current facility almost discourages observation “because we have absolutely no room,” Balch said. When elementary education majors visit, they have to stand in a narrow hallway and to see the classrooms and there is nowhere to talk or debrief with a faculty member.
The new facility will have observation areas for classes and spaces for them to meet with faculty.
Other academic programs on campus also could benefit, such as nursing and social work. ISU is working with an early childhood consultant and conducting an audit of program needs and faculty interests across campus. It is planned for this work to be completed by early August.
The university also is exploring other opportunities including drop-off care for short-term child care needs.
ISU just received its first endowed gift to support graduate students who want drop-off care, enabling them to study or take a test, Balch said.
A goal would be to also make drop-off care available to the community.
In addition, the university is researching the possibility of respite care for parents, guardians or grandparents who might be raising children, including those with exceptional needs, Balch said.
Beyond Phase 1, the third and fourth floors could potentially be used for professional development space to work with area caregivers and for statewide functions. An early childhood library is a possibility.
The top two stories could potentially be used to expand child care capacity.
ISU is working with RJL Solutions to develop a regional strategic plan for childcare and early learning; it is using funding from a Lilly Foundation planning grant.
The plan will look at the Early Childhood Education Center’s role not only at the university, but also in the broader community. When completed, it could be used to help attract business and industry here.
Part of the grant will fund the early childhood consultant who will look at what other ISU programs on campus could benefit from the early learning center’s expansion.
Peace of mind
Kara and Scott Sterling are among the many families grateful for the ISU Early Childhood Education Center, where they’ve take their 20-month-old son since he was an infant.
“We had a tough time getting into a child care facility,” Kara said. “We called and emailed many places around town, and almost no one had availability. Some had a year-long waiting list.”
They also wanted a facility that had a Level 4 rating on Paths to Quality.
“This is our first time as parents so we wanted a place with good communication, quality care, a safe environment, sincere staff and dependability,” she said. “We’ve gotten all of that and more with the ECEC.”
Staff are creative and come up with all sorts of play-based learning activities, and use a wide variety of materials/resources for activities, she said.
Having high quality child care “is invaluable to our son’s growth, development and safety and it provides peace of mind for us. We know our son will be looked after diligently and engaged with the entire time he’s there,” Sterling said.
The teachers and staff “are phenomenal and it would be wonderful if the ECEC could expand … to allow more children within the community to attend the program,” she said.
Stephanie and Ross Poland have two children ages 3 and 5 at the ISU program; both children were enrolled there as infants.
“The program is fantastic and we are so pleased with it. It’s a critical part of our family’s functioning, knowing our children are cared for in a supportive and loving environment,” Stephanie said. “They learn, they are played with, they are so well kept throughout the day.”
She added, “We wouldn’t be able to get through our careers without it.”
She has friends who are on child care wait lists trying to get their infants in. “There is a critical need for more high quality child care in the community,” Poland said.
Poland also supports the move to an updated facility. The infant/toddler and preschool programs are in separate buildings that are more than 50 years old.
“Being able to update that and put the facility on par with the staff there would be a real treasure for the community,” she said.
