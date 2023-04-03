The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra has announced the schedule for "A Stellar Season."
This 2023-24 lineup marks the orchestra's 98th season and features stars including The Texas Tenors and pianist Drew Petersen, plus a special concert celebrating the total solar eclipse happening in Terre Haute in April 2024.
The THSO’s five regular season concerts are performed at Tilson Auditorium on the campus of Indiana State University and begin at 7:30 p.m. Each concert is preceded by Supper at the Symphony at 5:30 p.m. (separate tickets) and Concert Conversations (open to all ticket holders) with artistic director David Bowden at 6:45 p.m.
Concert and supper tickets are available at thso.org.
The lineup
• Sept. 23, Petersen Plays Grieg: Drew Petersen returns to perform Edvard Grieg’s piano concerto. The evening opens with Florence Price’s bluesy, toe-tapping "Juba Dance" and concludes with the lush melodies of Sibelius’ "Symphony No. 2."
• Nov 4, 1812 Overture: When was the last time you heard the entire 1812 Overture by Tchaikovsky? This is a chance to hear the complete work live. The THSO will also feature principal oboist Rebecca McGuire performing Eric Ewazen’s concerto "Down a River of Time."
McGuire’s performance will be dedicated to Stephen Gage, a THSO board member and ISU School of Music professor who died in February 2023. In addition, the THSO will play two of Richard Strauss’ famous tone poems, "Don Juan" and "Death & Transfiguration."
• Dec. 2, A Symphony Christmas: This holiday family tradition includes the classics, familiar tunes and seasonal favorites.
• April 6, 2024, Music of the Heavens: Celebrating Terre Haute’s total solar eclipse in April 2024, the THSO joins the community’s A Total Eclipse of the Haute collaborative event.
The symphony will perform a wide variety of musical styles including selections from "The Planets" by Gustav Holst, John Williams favorites from "E.T." and "Star Wars," music from "Apollo 13" by James Horner, "The X-Files" theme, and much more.
• April 27, 2024, The Texas Tenors: The Texas Tenors join the THSO in a unique blend of country, classical, Broadway, and current pop music. Since appearing on America’s Got Talent in 2009, the group has released five albums, two PBS specials, four DVDs, and multiple singles that have earned them three Emmy Awards and other honors.
Tickets
Season ticket holders enjoy their own seat for the year, early access to special event tickets, discounts at the THSO Store, invitations to exclusive receptions and more. Season tickets to all five regular season concerts are on sale now and start at $92 with an early bird discount through May 12. Student and youth season tickets start at $20.
New subscribers also qualify for our buy-one-get-one 50% off deal when purchasing two adult season tickets. Visit thso.org for more information about pricing or call Hulman Center at 812-237-3737.
Single tickets for individual concerts will go on sale Aug. 7, 2023. Tickets for single concerts start at $19 for adults and $5 for youth and students.
