A 'Sober Buddy' shares tips for a tough period

Avoiding triggers that can lead to relapse in drug or alcohol addiction is an important tactic for both those in recovery, and those who live with someone in recovery.
At a time where anxiety levels are high, such as the COVID-19 shutdown or social-distancing periods, having a strategy to cope with triggers is important, said Paul Brethen, co-founder at SoberBuddy, a virtual drug and alcohol recovery coach.
Fill your free time
One piece of advice: Fill up your free time, since boredom can lead to fantasizing about drug and alcohol use, leading to overwhelming cravings. Start by creating a daily schedule for waking up, meals, snacks, work, entertainment, phone or video chats and a bedtime. Other tips include:
• Start a new hobby or resume an activity such as reading, sewing, painting or music.
• Clean your living space, purge unused items and computer files, organize the garage or car.
• Stay active by walking, setting up a small gym or exercise space to use, and try free apps on fitness or meditation.
Invest in relationships
Brethen also recommends investing in relationships by spending quality time with a partner, children and friends, even if it is online. Among suggestions:
• Play games and do fun activities together such as gardening, talking and sorting through photos to make new albums.
• Plan future trips and make it a goal-setting project -- something to look forward to when things get back to normal.
• Start meaningful rituals like praying together, eating meals as a family or watching old movies together.
Reach out
Brethen also recommends reach out to someone with whom you’ve lost touch. When possible, share thoughts, feelings, goals and do acts of kindness for each other. Tips include:
• Maintain consistency with recovery activities, including online work.
• Keep in touch with sponsors and other supportive people via phone, video and text.
• Use apps and resources to give access to a virtual recovery coach.
Work it
People in 12-step programs also should work their steps and on spiritual activities helpful in creating inner peace and hope. Some people try to create an environment that helps them stay grounded, such as a cozy meditation spot order or setting up a fresh-air retreat on the patio. General tips include:
• Try to remain optimistic and hopeful.
• Avoid activities such as watching news 24/7, reading all comments on news articles and social media postings.
• Don’t obsess over situations you cannot change.
Finally, Brethen said, it’s important to remember you are not alone in recovery, even during times of social distancing, self-quarantining or sheltering-in-place.
“It’s important that you be an advocate for your own recovery and clearly communicate your needs,” Brethen said. “Set a schedule and stick to it. Reach out to your sponsor and other supportive family and friends each day. Invest time in yourself and your relationships. Maintain your recovery activities and keep a positive attitude.”
