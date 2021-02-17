A slightly different Ash Wednesday

Christians in the Wabash Valley observed the start of Lent on Wednesday, but for some not without changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Catholics in the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, this year marked a change in distribution of ashes — a symbol of repentance, the temporary nature of earthly life and of Christ’s sacrifice.

This year, instead of making the sign of the cross on the forehead, the church sprinkled ashes on the heads of those attending,

“Actually sprinkling ashes on the head is probably more common throughout the world than what we do in the United States,” said the Rev. Martin Day of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Terre Haute.

The sprinkling of ashes on the individual or even the placing of ash in food dates back to Old Testament practices, Day said.

“This is the beginning of a season,” of Lent, Day said. “The 40 days is symbolic of a time to turn to God and focus on that and prepare ourselves for the celebration of the Easter sacraments.”

Instead of holding services inside, a drive-through distribution of ashes was conducted at two United Methodist churches in Terre Haute and one in Seelyville, with pastors of each church helping.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

“We are at the point where some of us are starting to have services but we still want to maintain social distance due to the COVID-19 disease. And getting up close and personal to distribute ashes is kind of dangerous, especially in an enclosed space,” said the Rev. Ron Branson, senior pastor of Memorial United Methodist Church in Terre Haute.

“We don’t think of the church as being closed, but the building not being accessible right now,” Branson said.

So, the congregations turned to a different sorts of distribution.

“We are doing a drive-by for ashes, with face shields and masks and gloves. We will use a [cotton swab] to actually put the ashes on someone’s forehead so we are not touching them,” Branson said. “All of that will be disposed, so the next person gets fresh gloves and fresh [cotton swab],” he said.

The exact mechanisms by which ashes are distributed or received are less important than is the faith of those participating, Branson said.

“Ash Wednesday is an opportunity to remember the time that Jesus spent in the wilderness and his temptation and reflect and repent of our sins, and to prepare for the season of Easter,” Branson said.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.