Paul Walters sat on a cot in the Great Hall of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church as he tried to warm up after being out in the cold Wednesday.

Outside, it was 22 degrees and the wind chill made it feel like 11.

Walters, who is homeless, was grateful for the warming center, which also provides dinner, breakfast and snacks. The center, which opened Saturday, is a collaborative effort of Reach Services, the church and the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley.

“It’s a matter of survival,” said Walters, 54, a diabetic who must take insulin. He’s been living in a tent in a wooded area and works one day a week for a food pantry. He also picks up odd jobs.

“This is a slice of heaven compared to a tent,” he said. He was spending his third night at the warming center Wednesday. Recently, while sleeping in his tent outside at night, “my feet were so cold they were burning.”

Reach Services will assist Walters with housing and case management.

Also grateful for a warm shelter and hot meal was Robert Sava, 45, who became homeless in December. Recently, he secured a job through Sodexo at Indiana State University and also is taking online classes to become a pharmacy tech. He hopes to save up enough money to obtain housing.

Having the shelter “is extremely important. Without it, I really don’t have anywhere to go,” Sava said. He was building a little hut near some railroad tracks to keep warm.

Sava has been staying at the warming shelter each night since it opened.

“People are very generous and very nice. They feed you and make sure you’re okay. If you need anything, they are there to help you,” he said.

The warming center “is something that is desperately needed in the community,” said Melissa Gray, Reach program manager of veterans services. “Without this warming center, and with temperatures being as cold as they are, there is the potential that a person could actually die out there.”

Some have health problems, and in such painfully cold weather, they need a place to call home.

Immediate priority

With frigid temperatures in the forecast, shelter for the homeless takes on an immediate priority.

“We don’t want anyone to die on the street,” said Susie Thompson, executive director of Reach Services. “People are just really hurting.”

“We have helped a woman with cancer and her disabled husband. A son with a very significant disability and his father. It is just one sad story after another, along with the number of children out there with a single parent,” Thompson said.

“We don’t know how much of this is COVID-19 related. Did they lose a job and end up on the street? But we don’t know know them well enough to ask a lot of questions yet,” Thompson said. “We do assessments on every single person to see what we can do to help and how we can make a difference in their lives and where can we go from here.”

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

However, Thompson said “a lot of people have not trusted the system and are very reluctant to say anything because they are scared something bad will happen to them. So, this has been a process and we are hoping that some of the people we have served will come back again so that over time we can start to guide and instruct and intervene in a positive way in their lives.”

Thompson said a case manager has been assigned to the father and disabled son in an effort to get them housed. “We are hoping that will happen with several of the families we are working with,” she added.

The center first opened Feb. 6, but started out slow, with four people showing up. And those people only stayed for dinner, not for overnight shelter.

“But they were getting to know us and know that they could trust us,” she said. “Once that occurred, we really started seeing the numbers go up. Sunday we were about half full. Then Monday and Tuesday we were full. In fact, we even put a couple of people with some unique health issues in hotels so that they would, maybe, get some extra care versus just being in the warming center.”

Open this weekend

St. Stephen’s church is open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m., serving an evening meal and breakfast, and can accommodate 20 people overnight. The center now intends to stay open due to a longer forecast of cold weather.

The National Weather Service forecasts the lows dipping to around 13 on today and Friday, but dropping to lows of 1 degree and minus 3 degrees by Sunday evening. On Monday, President’s Day, there is a chance for snow with a high of 13 degrees and a low around 6 degrees.

The warming center has a separate area for women and children and for single men. Reach Services has no fewer than two people who stay at the center when it is open, but often has more staff to maintain a ratio of one staff member for every five people.

Next year, Reach Services hopes to provide additional help. The organization has closed on the purchase of a 4,500-square-foot building at 504 S. 15th, a building that once housed a nursing home and child care center. Reach is now waiting on federal funds, to be distributed through the city of Terre Haute, to remodel that into a day center for the homeless.

The center is to receive $300,000 from the city of Terre Haute, from its share of federal CARES Act grants. Other funding includes grants from the United Way of the Wabash Valley and 100 Women Who Care.

“We are part of a larger community to solve a problem. Not one organization or one person can make a difference in this; it is really a collaboration of people who really care and want to make a difference,” Thompson said.

Howard Greninger can be reached at 812-231-4204 or at howard.greninger@tribstar.com.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.