At the celebration of her retirement from directing the Providence Food Pantry in West Terre Haute, Sister Joseph Fillenwarth had a warm hug for everybody in the building, even the TV news cameramen.
Sister Joseph bid adieu to the ministry she had run since 2006 with a luncheon with all of her pantry’s volunteers. She began work at the pantry when she was a youthful 70; she’s 86 today.
“It’s bittersweet to give up the support of all the people that you’ve worked with all these years,” she said. “It’s hard just to say goodbye. My prayers will still be with them and my gratitude for all that they’ve done through all these years.”
It will hardly be the sort of retirement that most envision.
“There are many, many ministries around St. Mary-of-the-Woods to carry me on,” Sister Joseph said. “When they heard I was stepping down, they came to me with other ministries.”
When Sister Joseph began directing the pantry, it was located in St. Leonard Church’s basement and volunteers had to lug cartons of canned food up and down the steps. Sister Joseph moved the pantry to its current location at Seventh Street and National Avenue in 2014, and greatly expanded the space four years later.
“It’s so much more open and people can come in and we can spread the food out,” she said. “People have a better opportunity to choose what they want.”
Sister Joseph said seeing the gratitude expressed by her clientele made her job particularly rewarding.
“The gratitude that the people have every week — ‘We’re so grateful for you, what would we do without you?’ It just makes you feel that there’s a reason to come, to see their eyes light up,” she said. “With the price of food today, it’s just marvelous —the groceries have helped us, the people have helped us, and we continue to give out heaping wagons of food each week.”
Come Jan. 1, Sister Maureen Fallon will be the pantry’s director.
“I’m leaving it in excellent hands,” Sister Joseph said. “Sister Maureen will do a magnificent job and all of the volunteers are so faithful.”
“This just seems to be a different way to use my people skills — to carry on the ministry,” Sister Maureen said. Referring to Sister Joseph’s confidence in her abilities to lead the pantry, she said wryly, “She believes in God — a lot.”
Sister Maureen added of Sister Joseph, “She’s such a vibrant presence and such a prayerful presence. Those are huge shoes for me to fill. And she’s always got a smile on her face, which is such a great thing.”
John Etling, the agency director for Catholic Charities in Terre Haute, added to the accolades for Sister Joseph.
“Sister Joseph is probably the quintessential servant leader in this community,” Etling said. “She’s really been the force behind this pantry being where it is today. She’s had the drive and the heart to serve the people here locally, to let people know where they can come to get help. It’s a reflection of her faith.”
At the luncheon, Sister Joseph led the volunteers in saying grace. She ended by saying, “Keep me in prayer, too! I’m getting older.”
