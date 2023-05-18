The Vigo County School Corp. conducted a work-based learning and apprenticeship “signing day” ceremony for six career/technical education students Thursday.
Five students signed union apprenticeship papers and one will have a full-time position with his work-based learning employer. The recognition program took place at Ivy Tech.
The district recognizes all students in its work-based learning program, “but these kids are taking that next step and are planning out their career. And they will have a good career,” said Doug Dillion, VCSC career-technical education director.
The six high schools seniors are Zack Minor, West Vigo; Joe Gagnon, South Vigo; Gavin McCoy, West Vigo; Kenny Steiner IV, South; Eligh Price, South; and Chase Meadors, South.
The group being recognizing has gone beyond a work-based learning experience. Five of them “have actually committed to go into an an official, federally registered apprenticeship program,” Dillion said.
Two will have apprenticeships with Operating Engineers; one with IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers); one with Plumbers and Steamfitters; and another with the millwright union in Greenwood.
Five students entering the carpenters union were recognized at a separate event.
Those entering union apprenticeships “will basically get an education for free, and they’ll be able to start earning money while they get their education,” Dillion said. “They get a fast track into the union trades.”
In four years, “They’ll be making a really good living, and more important, they will have insurance, a pension and retirement plan,” Dillion said.
Zack Minor did his work-based learning at AeroGen-TEK in Paris, Illinois, which has offered him a full-time job; the company will provide additional training.
“It’s been a great experience,” Minor said, and he’s looking forward to a full-time job with the company.
He has been learning and gaining experiences in welding and machining.
Kenny Payne, AeroGen-Tek quality and engineering manager, said, “We have a void in the industry right now. We have to make sure people understand they can make a good living in the trades.”
AeroGen-TEK is a provider of highly-complex combustion components for aerospace and power generation turbine engines, according to its website.
Another student, Eligh Price, who will soon graduate from South Vigo, has signed papers with Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 157 and will start his apprenticeship in August as a second-year apprentice.
He also will take Ivy Tech classes.
Price, who earned industry certifications while in high school, did his work-based learning at GATX Corp., where he was an intern and did rail car repair and maintenance.
His grandfather was a welder and he started welding in high school as a freshman.
“It’s nice knowing I have a set plan and I’m not worried about anything I have to figure out. It’s all figured out,” he said. “I just have to make sure I do everything, show up all the time and do a good job,” Price said.
